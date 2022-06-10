'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant's 'Jurassic Park' Puzzle Flub Had Fans Laughing

✖

Wheel of Fortune has no shortage of contestants completely muffing up the easiest puzzles the show can offer. Sometimes it can be the result of pronunciation, which is a questionable set of rules on its own, or it can be the result of complete ignorance.

Then there are some solutions like this one from an episode earlier in the week, which are somewhat perfect and incredibly wrong at the same time. On Wednesday, one contestant tried to solve a puzzle reading "JURASSIC PARK MOVIES" when solved. Her guess was a little more morbid.

Genuinely one of the funnier guesses in Wheel of Fortune history. #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/ijIOGY1x3f — Pat (@producepat) February 24, 2022

"I'll try and solve," Tenaya said before offering a guess. "Jurassic Park... Bodies?" Is she wrong? Technically, this could be the correct answer in a world where Jurassic Park was real. But the true answer is a bit more straightforward than the fields of death that encompass Isla Nublar.

Adding insult to injury, Decider (via UPROXX) notes that Tenaya lost out on a chance for $10,000 and a move to the bonus round due to the answer. But she did get to go viral somewhat thanks to the Jurassic World account on Twitter.

Folks watching at home shared their reactions online while watching the episode. "Bruh I'm watching wheel of fortune and the girl said she wanted to solve the puzzle it was "Jurassic park movies" why she said Jurassic park bodies and lost," one wrote. "I am befuddled right now. Bewildered, if you will. What I just witnessed on Wheel of Fortune," another added. "'I'd like to solve: Jurassic Park Bodies' Jurassic Park BODIES?!?!?!?"

As UPROXX notes, there are many bodies in the Jurassic Park series. This includes humans, dinosaurs and even a few other random creatures. Who can forget the poor goat from the first film that was minding its own business before being eaten by a t-rex.

Don't expect Universal to right this minor flub as Audi did for the unfortunate contestant who was beaten by the show's rules. That contestant got a car, while this one got a tweet.