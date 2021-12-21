‘Wheel of Fortune’ Puzzle Confuses Audiences

Wheel of Fortune‘s Monday episode ended with a bonus puzzle that confused both contestant Kennise Miller and fans watching at home. The category was simply “person” and Miller was only given two letters to help her solve the puzzle. Miller, who had already won a trip to Hawaii and almost $30,000, didn’t get the answer. When it was revealed, fans of rapper Yung Joc were stunned.

The answer to the puzzle turned out to be “Young Jock,” which could be a reference to a young athletic jock. Others thought it was a mistaken reference to Yung Joc, the stage name of rapper Jasiel Amon Robinson. Many music fans took to Twitter to criticize Wheel of Fortune‘s puzzle-makers and suggested Miller deserved another chance.

“It’s Yung Joc, not Young Jock. She should have another shot. Why in the world would you even use the name and not research?” one fan wrote. “You all cheated tonight bonus round contestants. His name is ‘Yung Joc’ not ‘Young Jock.’ C’mon guys,” another frustrated viewer wrote.

Others understood that the Wheel puzzle-makers were not referencing the rapper, but they still didn’t like the puzzle, notes Yahoo! Entertainment. “YOUNG JOCK. As opposed to OLD JOCK…..What the heck is this,” a viewer complained. “Who even uses this term anymore. I’m all for freedom of speech but I think the brains behind this one need to go.And if it’s computer-generated then give the heave-ho to the old Commodore 64.”

Although Miller did not win the bonus puzzle, she still had a good night on Wheel of Fortune. She won a vacation to Maui and $28,000. Wheel of Fortune is hosted by Vanna White and Pat Sajak. The show recently added Sajak’s daughter Maggie Sajak as a social correspondent.

As for Yung Joc, he is best known for his 2006 hit single “It’s Goin’ Down.” He was also a cast member of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and Scared Famous, which both air on VH1. He also appeared in an episode of Wild ‘n Out this year. Yung Joc was in the news early this month when he denied allegations of being an irresponsible dog owner after he lost his pit bulls. Joc told TMZ he was cooperating with police and provided videos of their escape.