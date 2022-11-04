'Wheel of Fortune' Fans Upset After Contestant Wins With Wrong Answer

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! are shows that are all-time sticklers for rules and hearing the absolute correct answers from contestants. Pronunciation, misspellings and slightly off solutions are typically tossed out, sometimes causing frustration for viewers at extreme levels.

Usually fans feel the need to knock the shows for being too hard with its rules, but this time they experienced the opposite with viewers of Wheel of Fortune. Earlier this week, an episode featured a contestant answering a puzzle as "quality craftmanship" when the correct answer would have an extra letter, "quality craftsmanship." It is a minor issue, but an important issue given how the show handled mistakes in the past.

Give me the lack of real problems of someone going on Twitter to complain about somebody winning a wheel of fortune clue while incorrectly pronouncing craftsmanship as craftmanship — 🌱 magresta (@Mike_Agresta) November 19, 2021

Page earned $9,000 for the puzzle despite the answer, taking victory away from the next contestant in line. It also ensured an overall victory on the show, with the total pushing him over the line to advance to the final bonus round.

While the show makes the final decisions, fans were pointing out the inconsistency in the rules. A specific example many viewers brought up is the ongoing "and" rule that bars contestants from the crossword puzzles, a way of speaking that is easy to stumble over on the show and has cost many contestants.

Fans of the show voiced their unhappiness on social media and it's hard to fault them. Scroll down to see for yourself and judge the rule enforcement. Do they do too much or is this a mistake that needs to be cleaned up?