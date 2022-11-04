'Wheel of Fortune' Fans Upset After Contestant Wins With Wrong Answer

By Andrew Roberts

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! are shows that are all-time sticklers for rules and hearing the absolute correct answers from contestants. Pronunciation, misspellings and slightly off solutions are typically tossed out, sometimes causing frustration for viewers at extreme levels.

Usually fans feel the need to knock the shows for being too hard with its rules, but this time they experienced the opposite with viewers of Wheel of Fortune. Earlier this week, an episode featured a contestant answering a puzzle as "quality craftmanship" when the correct answer would have an extra letter, "quality craftsmanship." It is a minor issue, but an important issue given how the show handled mistakes in the past.

Page earned $9,000 for the puzzle despite the answer, taking victory away from the next contestant in line. It also ensured an overall victory on the show, with the total pushing him over the line to advance to the final bonus round.

While the show makes the final decisions, fans were pointing out the inconsistency in the rules. A specific example many viewers brought up is the ongoing "and" rule that bars contestants from the crossword puzzles, a way of speaking that is easy to stumble over on the show and has cost many contestants.

Fans of the show voiced their unhappiness on social media and it's hard to fault them. Scroll down to see for yourself and judge the rule enforcement. Do they do too much or is this a mistake that needs to be cleaned up?

The 'And' Rule

"The 'and' rule during crossword puzzles is the dumbest rule since the 'you must wear a shirt' rule at Applebee's," another fan had written about the "and" rule the show has enforced in the past.

prevnext

Jeopardy Fans Too

"I don't often weigh in on the sister show, but: [Wheel Of Fortune] is much like [Jeopardy] in that the judges are very much able to isolate audio of contestants and ascertain exactly what was said," a Jeopardy fan account wrote in response to the controversy. "If the Wheel judges are satisfied that the contestant said 'Craftsmanship', so am I."

prevnext

Defenders Of The Wheel

Plenty of fans actually defended the show and the allowance of the answer. "To all those that think [Wheel Of Fortune] cheated a lady out of the bonus round i would probably done the same thing 'pronounce' the word semi right especially craftsmanship to me the 's' is silence say it normal to yourself to see if 'you' say the 's' at the end of craftsmanship."

prevnext

Just Giving It To Him Anyway

"Guy on [Wheel of Fortune] said "craftmanship" instead of "craftsmanship" but I guess they're giving it to him anyways?" another fan wrote. Others questioned why the issue wasn't caught by the judges on the show.

prevnext
0comments

That's Not Correct

"Uh, he said 'craftmanship.' That's not correct. [Wheel of Fortune]," was a recurring statement from fans. Others felt that the next contestant in line was cheated.

prev
Start the Conversation

of