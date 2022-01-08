‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Cracking up Laughing at Contestant’s Hilarious Wrong Answer

One of the major draws of game shows is seeing contestants absolutely blow it. While game shows often end up with a tournament of champions, there is still a rush of superiority that comes from a contestant’s wrong answer. In the Jan. 6 episode of Wheel of Fortune, a contestant named Shafi was presented with a well-known phrase in the “Song Lyrics” category, but he somehow missed It.

His clue was “TH_S _AND _AS MADE FOR YOU AND ME,” which is clearly “this land was made for you and me” from the classic Woody Guthrie song, “This Land is Your Land.” However, Shafi was clearly unfamiliar, instead guessing “This band has made for you and me.” Despite this mistake, Shafi still managed to make his way to the bonus round, won, and brought home $71,150 in winnings. While Shafi was victorious, Wheel of Fortune viewers still dragged him all over Twitter.

Updating the Lyrics

“This band has made for you and me, Shafi,” tweeted one viewer. Another called it a “straight fail.”

Jumping to His Defense

Others pointed out that maybe Guthrie wasn’t as ubiquitous as many fans supposed. “Ask anyone whose parents weren’t born here what kind of music they grew up with. It won’t be Woody Guthrie. Lighten up!” tweeted one viewer.

Still Rooting For Him

“Bless his heart. If he’d at least said WAS to make it grammatically correct,” tweeted another viewer. Another overdramatic viewer claimed that this mistake was “proof this country is in trouble.”

Twitter Jokes

“Watching Wheel of Fortune and for this puzzle:This _and _as made for you and meThe dude solves with “this band has made for you and me.’ I… We may need to implement some sort of test for contestants hereafter,” joked one viewer.

Rooting for Shafi

“I guess the joke’s on us because “this band has made for you and me” Shafi is going to the final round,” pointed out another Wheel of Fortune viewer, before adding “he redeemed himself with some pretty solid puzzle solving there at the end.”