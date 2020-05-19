Watch: 'The Voice' Coaches Cheers to Successfully Pulling off Remote Episodes in Must-See Clip

Season 18 of The Voice is set to end this week. Of course, as fans are well aware, the show was tasked with producing remote episodes for the latter part of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic. In advance of the NBC competition's Tuesday night finale, the coaches — Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas — and host Carson Daly did a (virtual) toast to the season and the work that they were able to accomplish remotely.

For The Voice's latest "Happy Hour," Clarkson, Shelton, Legend, Jonas, and Daly all sat down together (with drinks in hand) over video chat in order to discuss the past season of their show. After they congratulated Jonas on his first season as a full-time coach, Legend wanted to "commemorate this moment" with, you guessed it, a song. The "All of Me" singer then began to sing a rendition of "Where Everybody Knows Your Name" (aka the Cheers theme song) by Gary Portnay. Naturally, he put his own, Voice-friendly spin on the track. His song touched upon some of the best moments from Season 18, including Jonas' famous note-taking skills, Clarkson handing out jackets to potential contestants, and Shelton being blocked at one point in the competition without even knowing it. All of the coaches then joined in with Legend in order to sing the track as other fantastic moments from the season played in the background.

In late April, Variety reported that the rest of The Voice's season would be filmed remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. This forced the coaches, contestants, and the rest of the crew to get creative in order to finish out the season. Prior to the contestants' performances, the coaches reportedly engaged in mentoring sessions remotely in order to help decide song choices, vocals, and arrangements. While this wasn't initially the way they envisioned the end of the season, Shelton, who is currently on his ranch in Oklahoma, previously told Entertainment Tonight that there's one specific aspect about these remote shows that he loves.

Shelton shared with ET that he's appreciated these remote shows because he has been able to see the contestants in their elements. He said, "I've actually enjoyed it, because I'm actually seeing these artists at their home, in their natural environment, the place that they go when they write a song or they want to record something or just work on music."