Blake Shelton Reveals His Favorite Thing About 'The Voice' Remote Episodes

The Voice kicked off its live episodes on Monday with a new remote setup due to the coronavirus pandemic, allowing contestants to perform from their homes for America's votes as their coaches mentored them virtually. For coach Blake Shelton, he's actually enjoying the new format, explaining to Entertainment Tonight that there's one aspect of remote shows he especially loves.

"I've actually enjoyed it, because I'm actually seeing these artists at their home, in their natural environment, the place that they go when they write a song or they want to record something or just work on music," he said from his ranch in Oklahoma. "It's interesting and I've been able to meet a lot more of my artists' family just because of the way that we're doing that this year, I love it." Coach John Legend, at home in Los Angeles, praised the contestants' adaptability, adding that he "was just impressed with the level of professionalism that all of our vocalists showed." "They're not playing for an audience, they're playing in their homes and don't have the energy of the live audience there, but they brought it," he said.

(Photo: Getty / NBC)

Kelly Clarkson, who is quarantined with her family at their ranch in Montana, explained that she "did the same job I would have done in person, except I didn't get to hug them." "It's preparing them and helping them kind of elevate their vocals for their songs and everything. I had a good time," she said, joking, "I drove a Can-Am to work and I'm drinking, so I'm great!"

During this week's competition, the Top 17 performers were narrowed down to the Top 9, with America's votes choosing one contestant from each team and each coach choosing an additional contestant. The ninth member of the Top 9 was chosen via a wild card round. "I just told my team exactly that, which is, I've been so grateful this whole time, they've been patient with me as I'm navigating being a new coach, and just loving watching them grow," first-time coach Nick Jonas said. "Although this is going to be a tough night of elimination, each one of these artists has earned their spot here, and I'm so grateful to have had the chance to work with them."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.