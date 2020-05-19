'The Voice' Fans Call Todd Tilghman the Frontrunner After Finale Performance

The Voice's two-part finale started off with a bang on Monday night. The episode featured each of the final five contestants — Micah Iverson (Team Kelly Clarkson), Toneisha Harris (Team Blake Shelton), Todd Tilghman (Team Blake), Thunderstorm Artis (Team Nick Jonas), and CammWess (Team John Legend — battling it out for the Season 18 crown. One performance on the finale, in particular, caught the attention of many fans — Tilghman's rendition of "I Can Only Imagine." In fact, fans loved his performance so much that they're saying that the contestant is a major frontrunner for the winner title.

The Voice was forced to take a different route this season in light of the current health crisis facing the nation (and the rest of the world). All of the remaining contestants on The Voice had to showcase their vocal skills from the comfort of their own homes amidst the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to performing their own original tracks in the finale, the final five contestants were also tasked with singing a rendition of a well-known song. As previously mentioned, Tilghman, a pastor, chose to sing "I Can Only Imagine," which was originally sung by the Christian rock band MercyMe.

Judging by the reactions from fans, they were all about Tilghman's latest performance. Many of those fans have even said that his rendition of "I Can Only Imagine" has cemented his status as this season's frontrunner.