'The Voice' Fans Call Todd Tilghman the Frontrunner After Finale Performance
The Voice's two-part finale started off with a bang on Monday night. The episode featured each of the final five contestants — Micah Iverson (Team Kelly Clarkson), Toneisha Harris (Team Blake Shelton), Todd Tilghman (Team Blake), Thunderstorm Artis (Team Nick Jonas), and CammWess (Team John Legend — battling it out for the Season 18 crown. One performance on the finale, in particular, caught the attention of many fans — Tilghman's rendition of "I Can Only Imagine." In fact, fans loved his performance so much that they're saying that the contestant is a major frontrunner for the winner title.
The Voice was forced to take a different route this season in light of the current health crisis facing the nation (and the rest of the world). All of the remaining contestants on The Voice had to showcase their vocal skills from the comfort of their own homes amidst the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to performing their own original tracks in the finale, the final five contestants were also tasked with singing a rendition of a well-known song. As previously mentioned, Tilghman, a pastor, chose to sing "I Can Only Imagine," which was originally sung by the Christian rock band MercyMe.
Judging by the reactions from fans, they were all about Tilghman's latest performance. Many of those fans have even said that his rendition of "I Can Only Imagine" has cemented his status as this season's frontrunner.
Taking It Home
Man @todd_tilghman is AMAZING. All five of these contestants are phenomenal and deserve to win but I think Todd is going to take it home. #TheVoice— Hollie (@toughtotiedown) May 19, 2020
Amazing Performance
This is a great performance by Todd tilghman, His family would be so proud of him #TheVoice #VoiceFinale.— Nicholas_Sye (@NicholasSye1) May 19, 2020
Just Wonderful
Yep Todd has me over here in tears. That was a beautiful performance 🥺 #TheVoice #VoiceFinale— Alyssa (@KellyKelseaMark) May 19, 2020
He's Gonna Win
I feel like todd gonna win this #TheVoice— Shefani_heart (@shefani_heart) May 19, 2020
A Rare Talent
Todd voice could always drags souls back to 90's singers! So rare to be found!#TheVoice— Pipit (@pipitcuit82) May 19, 2020
Betting On Todd
Todd be singing his ass off. He probably going to won it all. #TheVoice— Billy D. (@4nalyst) May 19, 2020
Rooting For Him
@todd_tilghman singing I Can Only Imagine by @mercyme on #VoiceFinale has me in tears. Everyone vote for Todd to win #TheVoice #TeamBlake for the win this season! Outstanding performance of a perfect song— Julia Demmin (@juliademmin214) May 19, 2020
Their Mind Is Made Up
Congrats @blakeshelton on another voice coaching victory with @todd_tilghman on #TheVoice. Hands down the winner. No need to finish the rest of the singers. Just hand out the trophy now!— Scott Berres (@scottberres) May 19, 2020