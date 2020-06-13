'Vanderpump Rules' Star Stassi Schroeder Expecting First Child With Fiance Beau Clark Following Recent Firing

Days after she was fired from Vanderpump Rules for her past racially insensitive remarks and actions, Stassi Schroeder revealed some positive news about her personal life. According to Us Weekly, Schroeder is pregnant with her first child with her fiancé Beau Clark. Schroeder and Clark have been engaged since July 2019 and their engagement was even featured on Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules.

On Friday, Schroeder was spotted grabbing food with Clark while out and about in Los Angeles. During their excursion, the former reality star sported a long cardigan that covered up her stomach area. The news of her pregnancy comes four days after it was announced that she would not be returning to Vanderpump Rules for Season 9. Schroeder, who has been on the show since the first season, was fired alongside co-star Kristen Doute following their involvement in a matter with former cast member Faith Stowers. Bravo also shared that cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, who both joined the show for Season 8, were also fired for their own past, racist tweets.

Stowers recently opened up on social media about how Schroeder and Doute reported her to the police in 2018 for a crime that she did not commit. During an Instagram Live discussion, Stowers, who was the only black member of the cast, recalled how poorly she was treated by some of her former castmates. "There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady," Stowers said. "It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview."

As Stowers said, Schroeder did discuss the incident on an episode of the Bitch Bible podcast. Doute also discussed the matter in a tweet, telling her followers back in 2018, "Hey tweeties, doesn’t this ex #pumprules thief look familiar? someone put her on MTV & gave her a platform for press. I didn't wanna go there but I'm going there." Schroeder subsequently apologized for her involvement in this incident by issuing an apology via Instagram.

"Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced," Schroeder wrote on June 7. "I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person. […] What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness."