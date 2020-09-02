'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Fiance Randall Emmett

✖

Lala Kent is pregnant with her first child. The Vanderpump Rules star announced that she and fiancé Randall Emmett were expecting a baby during the couple's podcast, Give Them Lala ... with Randall. Kent got emotional as she announced her big baby news, admitting she was "shaking" and crying "happy tears" preparing to break the news.

"For my 30th birthday I have the best gift given to me, my body also helped out too, I am pregnant," she revealed as Emmett chimed in, "Lala Kent, soon to be mother!" The "Feeling You" singer continued, "I am and I'm, like, so excited. I feel very maternal and motherly." While this will be Kent's first child, Emmett is already father to two daughters, 10-year-old London and 6-year-old Rylee, whom he shares with his ex-wife, You actress Ambyr Childers.

The Bravo star and movie producer have been dating since 2017 and got engaged in September 2018. The pair had planned for an April wedding that was postponed to 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic and told Entertainment Tonight that they were trying to get pregnant amid quarantine.

"My heart is set on something very beautiful, as far as just, like, the moment -- I don't want people to show up to my wedding and feel scared about their health," Kent said of postponing her wedding. "I want them to only think about the love that Randall and I have and they want to share that with us. And, you know, I don’t want to look back on my wedding pictures and see everyone in masks. And I'm not saying that people that are getting married in this situation right now should look at their pictures and feel like their weddings are tainted, but Randall and I had a rocky start at the beginning of our relationship. I want the wedding to be, like, a brand-new day for us. The beginning to something amazing. So, I convinced him to switch it to next year."

She also spoke of her "pregnancy pact" with Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney, Brittany Cartwright and Stassi Schroeder, who all planned to get pregnant within a few years of one another so their kids can be like "cousins." Schroeder is currently pregnant with her first child with fiancé Beau Clark. "I know it sounds corny and like a Lifetime movie," she said, "but that's what we're doing, because this one over here [Emmett] is, like, 'We can wait a couple of years, like, you're young,' but you're not, so let's get it poppin'."