'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Kristen Doute Claims She and Stassi Schroeder 'Weren't Fired' Following Racist Behavior

Kristen Doute is claiming she and Stassi Schroeder "weren't fired" from Vanderpump Rules three months after Bravo publicly cut ties with the two amid backlash from racist comments and actions in their past. The former reality personality claimed she wasn't technically fired from the network, writing on Instagram Thursday, "We weren’t fired. They chose not to renew our contracts. That was their decision to make."

Doute's denial came the same day that Schroeder, now pregnant with her first child, gave her first interview on The Tamron Hall Show since Bravo announced in June she would no longer be a part of Vanderpump Rules. "I am someone who messed up quite a few times. I am the reason why I am in this situation. And I think a lot of people wanted me to focus on cancel culture and whether I was a victim or not, and it’s not how I feel at all," Schroeder told Hall, adding later, "Throughout this whole thing I recognize, I never felt like I was a racist, I don’t have hate in my heart, but I recognize that I wasn’t anti-racist. I wasn’t, and that’s something I’ve been learning throughout all of this."

Doute and Schroeder were both criticized widely in June after former costar Faith Stowers, a Black woman, recalled a story Schroeder had told publicly on a podcast in which she and the He’s Making You Crazy author called the police and military police on her after seeing a story about another Black woman who had committed a crime. "There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady," Stowers said on Instagram Live at the time. "It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview."

On Instagram, Doute claimed Thursday that "the police were not called." She continued, "There was never a police report, the police never had her name so she was never in harm’s way. I understand me speaking up about this is going to create major backlash but I’m tired of the rumors. Neither [Schroeder or I] are racist and have absolutely no hate." She continued that the call was part of filming, but "didn't air."

"I called a tip hotline. At the time, I was told by multiple people that it was [Stowers] and that she had a history," Doute wrote. "That I’ve admitted and have publicly and privately apologized. I should have stayed out of it … I’m very grateful for those who want us to listen, learn and grow."

Bravo confirmed in June that the network had cut ties with the two women, as well as new cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, who had racist tweets resurface before their first season aired: "Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules."