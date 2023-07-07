'Vanderpump Rules' Star Enmeshed in Scandoval Joins 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 32

Ariana Madix is returning for more reality TV after the Vanderpump Rules "Scandoval." As Vanderpump Rules fans debate whether the scorned reality star will return for another season of the Bravo show, she was announced as the first confirmed celebrity to compete in Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars!

Although rumors of Madix's casting have long been swirling, the official announcement was made on Good Morning America on Friday. She and DWTS judge Derek Hough filmed a promotion revealing the big news inside her and Vanderpump Rules co-star Katie Maloney's sandwich shop, Something About Her.

There's just something about her!#PumpRules star Ariana Madix is heading to @officialdwts this fall and we can't wait to see her moves on the dance floor! #DWTShttps://t.co/ecgELRW4LC pic.twitter.com/l8CNyid9eY — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 7, 2023

"This season on Dancing With the Stars we are going absolutely mad – mad for Madix," Hough said as Madix entered the frame. "That's right! I am Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix and I will be joining the cast of Dancing With the Stars this season!" Madix announced. Hough interjected, "That's right! Say goodbye to the drama and hello to the dance floor."

Madix has become the center of Vanderpump Rules' biggest scandal. During Season 10, which aired earlier this year, it was revealed that her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, cheated on her with fellow cast member Raquel Leviss. The fallout was instantly dubbed "Scandoval," with Madix – who was already a fan-favorite – winning over the hearts of viewers across the country. The drama peaked in a three-part cast reunion.

Madix used the mess to her advantage, launching her and Maloney's Something About Her merch early – and making $200,000 from the line, she revealed during the reunion. She has also inked multiple partnerships with brands like Bic razors, Bloomingdale's, Bellesa sex toys, Uber One, Boys Lie, Joyburst canned drinks and Lay's chips.

Meanwhile, Dancing With the Stars is set to air its 32nd season on ABC in the fall, moving back to its original network after a season exclusively on Disney+. Former pro dancer Julianne Hough replaced controversial host Tyra Banks for the new season, where she will join co-host Alfonso Ribeiro. The judges will be Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. In November 2022, former head judge Len Goodman announced his retirement; he died in April.

As for who else will compete alongside Madix in the new season of DWTS, fans will have to wait to see; the full cast will be revealed on Sept. 13 on Good Morning America.