'DWTS' Season 32: Derek Hough Teases Format Adjustments for Show's Return to ABC

Dancing With the Stars is returning to its old haunting grounds with some new changes. In a recent interview with TV Insider, DWTS judge and show veteran Derek Hough revealed that viewers should expect changes when the show returns in the fall. "There will be a few adjustments to this season that I think will be good," Hough said. "We've had discussions. I think it's going to make for the show to be a little more suspenseful." Fans were pleasantly surprised by the news that DWTS was coming back to ABC. Hough also said he was "very happy" to be on their home network again. "I think it was fantastic that we moved to Disney+ for a season. It did great, but I think that there's definitely [still] an audience on ABC, a very loyal audience that may have missed out on last season. It's groundbreaking in that I'll be on both platforms at the same time.

With the show also airing on Disney+, streaming fans can vote as well. When asked what those viewers will see once the broadcast cuts to a commercial, Hough said, "That's a good question. I don't know what will happen. Maybe there will be some special content?" The dancing pro was also asked what he thought about his sister and former pro competitor Julianne Hough joining Alfonso Ribeiro as co-host. "I'm super excited about it," he remarked. "When I heard about her coming on as co-host, I thought, "Oh, that makes sense." She and I have hosted Disney specials the last few years. She's fun and vibrant. As you said, she knows the show. She and Alfonso will be a powerhouse team. I could see them busting out and doing a dance together."

We got to chat with @derekhough about the changes of @officialdwts, his first wedding dance & more!https://t.co/lmGT5fDWBt — TV Insider (@TVInsider) June 1, 2023

Hough, who first joined DWTS in 2007, has a long history with the show as a pro, choreographer, consultant, and judge. The multi-talented performer noted, "Dancing has for many, many years been collaborative and receptive to my ideas and suggestions. I remember going to Conrad [Green, executive producer], who's back, when I was first on the show. My first few seasons, I was only thinking about myself. I wanted to be good, become popular, and prove myself. Later, I had a shift where I realized I just want to be part of a great show." He continued, "I realized I wanted to be here to serve the show. That changed my thinking. I told [Conrad] that. I'm here to help make the show the best it can be. Whatever you need from me, I'm here. When I talk to up-and-coming dancers, I talk to them about serving the show. I'm so thankful to Dancing With the Stars. I'm so thankful. We want to continue to make it the best show possible."