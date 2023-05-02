'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Freaking out Over Show's Surprising Return to ABC
Dancing With the Stars will reportedly be returning to ABC, and fans are freaking out over the surprising news. In a Tuesday morning report, Vulture stated that it had spoken with sources who stated the reality competition series would be going back to its old network while still airing live on Disney+ at the same time. However, while numerous outlets have reported that unnamed sources confirmed the news, no official announcement has been made.
The show initially aired on ABC, starting in 2005, but was exclusively moved to Disney+ for Season 31 in 2022. At the same time, it landed a new host in Tyra Banks, with Alfonso Ribeiro joining as a co-host. Now, Banks has exited the series and former DWTS dance-pro Julianne Hough is joining the show as Ribeiro's co-host. The big chang-ups have had lots of people talking, and news that the hit show might be heading back to its broadcast network home have sparked a lot of chatter. Scroll down to see what DWTS fans are saying!
"No Commercials"
That’s awesome. I did however like the no commercials part😂🥰— Upclose22 Dee (@DeeUpclose22) May 2, 2023
"Thank God! One of my favorite shows! High as cable is not gone pay to watch it though," one final Facebook user added.prevnext
"Not Surprised"
I've heard at least 6 weeks of striking... which is a very long time in the production world— Kristyn Burtt (@KristynBurtt) May 2, 2023
"Not surprised, I'm sure they lost a lot of viewers because some couldn't afford or refused to pay for Disney+," somebody else commented. "Also with Tyra gone I'm sure more people will be watching too."prevnext
"Listen To Your Fans"
Oh ABC missed one of its most watched shows so it's demanding it back now— Alicia ✈️🍨🍓❄ (@Aliciadfortner) May 2, 2023
"This is what happens when you don't listen to your fans to begin with," a viewer offered. "Happy it's back since I couldn't watch last season."prevnext
"Best Move"
The best of both worlds! Will the streaming side still get all of the marvelous "commercial break" dancing? #FingersCrossed— Libby (@3catsTN) May 2, 2023
"This would be the best move ABC could make," one other fan wrote. "You'll get your fans back and hopefully can be on twice a year. Julienne will Make a fantastic host. At least she will know what she is talking about. He show won't be the same without Len. Again thank you ABC ."prevnext
"Great news!"
I’m glad because this is my elderly mother’s favorite show and she couldn’t watch it on Disney.— William Morgan (TiredTrekker) (@WilliamFMorgan) May 2, 2023
"Great news! With Tyra off and off Disney I will be watching again," another viewer added. "It's never going to be as good as before, but almost."prevnext
WGA Strike Related?
Wonder if this is to ensure content for ABC due to #WGAStrike or because #DWTS viewership collapsed on @DisneyPlus or a bit of both?
Thoughts?? https://t.co/k3wCHZvR1B— Rich Greenfield, LightShed 🔦 (@RichLightShed) May 2, 2023
"Yay great news and great move!!" someone exclaimed. "Can't wait to watch! I skipped last season since I don't have disney plus so I was bummed!"prevnext
"Keeping Fingers Crossed"
The move to streaming made no sense. DWTS elderly audience was not going to buy something most couldn’t figure out how to access.— Elliot Schechter (@ElliotSchechter) May 2, 2023
"Sure hope this is true. With the show coming back to ABC & Tyra gone I will be able to watch my favorite show again," one person offered in a Facebook post comment. I have to wait a while to see if Julianne is a good match for host she can talk a lot also. Keeping fingers crossed."prev