'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Freaking out Over Show's Surprising Return to ABC

Dancing With the Stars will reportedly be returning to ABC, and fans are freaking out over the surprising news. In a Tuesday morning report, Vulture stated that it had spoken with sources who stated the reality competition series would be going back to its old network while still airing live on Disney+ at the same time. However, while numerous outlets have reported that unnamed sources confirmed the news, no official announcement has been made.

The show initially aired on ABC, starting in 2005, but was exclusively moved to Disney+ for Season 31 in 2022. At the same time, it landed a new host in Tyra Banks, with Alfonso Ribeiro joining as a co-host. Now, Banks has exited the series and former DWTS dance-pro Julianne Hough is joining the show as Ribeiro's co-host. The big chang-ups have had lots of people talking, and news that the hit show might be heading back to its broadcast network home have sparked a lot of chatter. Scroll down to see what DWTS fans are saying!