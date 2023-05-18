Raquel Leviss Explains Why She Started Affair With Tom Sandoval

Raquel Leviss is opening up about her decision to begin a seven-month-long affair with Tom Sandoval. Wednesday's Season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules showed the aftermath of the "Scandoval" that broke in March, as Ariana Madix learned that her partner of nine years had been cheating on her with her close friend.

Leviss defended her actions during the finale, saying her relationship with Sandoval went from friendship to something more. "I was just so curious to know what it would be like to be physical with someone that you love, 'cause I already knew that I loved him as a friend," the Bravo personality said in a confessional. "And I've never had sex like that before. I should've like completely removed myself from the situation, but I did not have the willpower to not see him."

That didn't mean Leviss didn't have questions moving forward with Sandoval following his split from Madix. "Even with you, it's questionable," she told the cover band frontman. "It's like, am I really going to put my life on the line for someone that would cheat on someone that they love so much? Because then that makes me think you would be capable of doing that to me, and I don't want to get caught up in this whirlwind of romance, where I'm like, blind to these things." Sandoval assured Leviss, "I would never do this if there wasn't something here."

Sandoval admitted in his own confessional that he didn't know what would happen with the former beauty queen moving forward. "Who's to say, like, maybe things work out with Raquel and I, maybe they don't," he said. "But when I kissed Raquel, I felt hope. I felt, like, wait a minute. You're not washed up. Maybe your best days aren't behind you. They're just beginning."

Hours before the finale aired, The Messenger reported Sandoval and Leviss had split. A source told the outlet that the bar co-owner's "relationships with everyone right now are on the back burner, and he's focusing on his music." They added, "He's about to turn 40 and trying his best to move away from all of this, but he's struggling at times. Like anyone trying to better themselves, it's one day at a time." Meanwhile, a source told Page Six, that Leviss, who has been at a mental health facility, "Dipped out," adding, "Sandoval is not the one for her."