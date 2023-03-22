'Dancing With the Stars' Alum Returning to Replace Tyra Banks as Host

A very familiar face is returning to the Dancing With the Stars ballroom to replace Tyra Banks as host! Veteran dancer and two-time DWTS champ Julianne Hough has been tapped to replace Tyra Banks as host for Season 32 of the dance competition show, Variety confirmed Monday. Banks, who took over hosting duties amid the departure of long-time co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews in Season 29, announced on last week that she would not be returning to the show, which moved from ABC to Disney+ for its most recent season, Season 31.

"It is such an honor to be rejoining Dancing with the Stars as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of," Hough said in a statement. "The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years. I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor. The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can't wait to feel it again – and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans – for another exciting season."

Hough, who will co-host alongside returning host Alfonso Ribeiro, is no stranger to Dancing with the Stars viewers. She first appeared on the series as a professional dancer in the show's fourth season in 2007. Throughout her multi-year tenure as a competitor on the show, Hough was crowned champion twice – in Season 4 alongside celebrity partner Apolo Ohno and again in Season 5 alongside partner Hélio Castroneves. Following her exit from the show in 2009, Hough returned to Dancing with the Stars as a judge in 2014. She remained attached to the show for three more years before again leaving in 2017. She last appeared on the series as a guest judge in 2021.

Her return comes as Banks exits the series. Banks first joined the show in its 29th season in 2020 after ABC parted ways with former co-hosts Bergeron and Andrews as the network opted to "embark on a new creative direction." Banks' stint as host proved highly controversial, though, with many fans calling on the series to replace her. She confirmed to TMZ on March 17 that she would not be returning, telling the outlet, "I'm really focused on business, like, crazy, crazy, crazy focused on business. I feel it's time for me to really focus on my business and entrepreneurship and also producing more TV – but behind the scenes. I think it's time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor."

Dancing with the Stars Season 32 kicks off in fall 2023 on Disney+. In addition to Hough and Ribiero co-hosting, the season will see Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough returning to judge. Len Goodman will be notably absent after he exited the series at the end of Season 31.