'Vanderpump Rules': Raquel Leviss Just Changed Her Name

Raquel Leviss has checked out of The Meadows in Arizona mental health facility after two months, leaving with plenty of changes in hand. According to Entertainment Tonight, Leviss departed the facility she checked into after her cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules was revealed. Upon her exit, she decided to go back to her legal name.

"After months of therapy, Rachel decided she wanted to go by her government name moving forward," a source told ET. "Rachel is now spending time with people close to her."

The source added that Leviss is not yet signed on to film Vanderpump Rules, currently already filming its eleventh season. Bravo is reportedly working on a deal, so she should be back eventually. She did only just leave the mental health resort.

As ET notes, the 28-year-old model checked into treatment after the heated season 10 reunion for the series and the revelation that she cheated with Sandoval on his girlfriend Ariana Madix. After the heated 3-part reunion and shouting match ended, Leviss needed treatment.

"[Rachel's] mental health is the most important thing to her and her family," another source told ET. "She spent a lot of time working on her mental health at the facility and knows going back to the show and filming will be very stressful."

The outlet adds that Leviss hasn't been seen since April and hasn't returned to the stomping grounds of the show at the Sur Lounge. Sandoval and Madix were present and ET notes it was likely the first time they'd been together since the reunion.

Entertainment Tonight adds that the scandal is still fresh for the cast and video showed Sandoval and Shay in a shouting match outside of the bar. "If you hadn't f-ed Raquel," Shay is heard shouting in the video over at TMZ. Sandoval then storms off, which only raises the drama for the next season.

If it was revealed to all be scripted and part of a storyline, you might not be shocked. But for now, it's all real and the new season doesn't look to let up.