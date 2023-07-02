Tom Sandoval Reportedly Delays 'Vanderpump Rules' Return to Film Another Reality Show

Vanderpump Rules has officially begun filming Season 11. Understandably, the season will most likely concern the fallout of the "Scandoval," which involved Tom Sandoval cheating on his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with their mutual friend and co-star, Raquel Leviss. Even though filming has begun, Sandoval is MIA. According to TMZ, the reason why Sandoval hasn't been filming Season 11 is that he's busy filming a different reality show, Fox's Special Forces.

The publication reported that Sandoval has been in New Zealand filming the competition series. Special Forces sees a group of celebrities trying their hands at surviving intense challenges and extreme conditions. A team of ex-Special Forces members oversees the group as they attempt to make it through the brutal adventure. While the show definitely puts the contestants through extreme challenges, Sandoval's most extreme challenge may just be returning to the set of Vanderpump Rules.

It's unclear when Sandoval will return to the Bravo show. When he does, he'll have to face the fallout of the scandal that took the world by storm this past spring. In March, it was revealed that he had engaged in a months-long affair with Leviss. The news sent shockwaves through the Bravo universe and prompted one of the most explosive reunions in history when the cast came together for the first time to look back on Season 10.

As of right now, it's also unclear whether Leviss will return to filming, at all. Although, TMZ did report that she is finally negotiating a return to Vanderpump Rules following her stay in a mental health facility. PEOPLE also noted that the cast is fully "betting" on Leviss to appear "at some point."

The other individual at the center of this drama, Madix, has been filming Season 11 of the Bravo series. She was even spotted dancing with her co-stars at TomTom restaurant, a.k.a. the same one that her ex-boyfriend has a stake in. On Sunday, Bravo released photos of the cast filming Season 11 and Madix could be seen chatting it up with co-stars Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Ally Lewber, Katie Maloney, and Lisa Vanderpump. No other details have been shared regarding Season 11. However, given the amount of drama that hit the group thanks to Scandoval, fans will surely be in for a wild ride whenever the new season premieres.