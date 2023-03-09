Tom Sandoval Publicly Apologizes to Ariana Madix for Raquel Leviss Affair

Tom Sandoval is finally issuing an apology to Ariana Madix for his role in the cheating "Scandoval." On Tuesday night, he issued an apology to Madix, per PEOPLE. His apology comes days after it was reported that Sandoval cheated on Madix with their mutual friend and Vanderpump Rules co-star, Raquel Leviss, leading to the end of their nearly decade-long relationship.

Sandoval began his statement with an apology to Madix, whom he has been with since 2014. He wrote, "I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I've hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly." The reality star continued to express that he feels "horrible" about what has happened and that he "never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends."

Sandoval then reflected on his relationship with Madix, saying that his love for her "was stronger than any camera could ever have captured." The Vanderpump Rules star continued, "Some of our best times together were never filmed. The same goes for some of our biggest struggles. I wish things happened in a different order and our relationship was not severely tarnished, and that it ended with the same respect for her that it began with. I owed Ariana better." He ended his post by writing that he has behaved in a way that "clashes with who and how I want to be," and added, "I have work to do. I always have, and I always will."

The other Vanderpump Rules star at the center of this drama, Leviss, also released a statement on Tuesday night. Like Sandoval, she began her post by issuing an apology to Madix, who she recently referred to as one of her true friends. She wrote, in part, "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana." Leviss also mentioned that she is in counseling and that she will be focusing on her mental health as she attempts to learn from her "mistakes."

This "Scandoval" news first broke on Friday. In a shock to fans everywhere, it was reported that Sandoval cheated on Madix with Leviss and that they were engaged in a months-long affair. Madix reportedly found out about the affair on Wednesday after she saw a NSFW video of Leviss pop up on Sandoval's phone. Bravo has since confirmed that they will be filming additional content for Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, which is currently airing, to catch all of the fallout.