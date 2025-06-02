Update on Todd and Julie Chrisley’s New Reality Show Following Their Prison Release

Todd and Julie Chrisley wasted no time getting back in front of a camera after being released from prison.

After President Donald Trump pardoned the Chrisley Knows Best couple for their bank fraud and tax evasion convictions on May 27, they “started filming literally the night that we got home,” Todd revealed during a press conference Friday.

Todd, 57, and his wife, 52, reunited on camera for the first time since reporting to prison in January 2023, the couple’s 27-year-old daughter, Savannah Chrisley, continued at the press conference.

Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“We obviously, we had been filming, and we had just wrapped filming for all intents and purposes and then we get the call that they had been pardoned, so we picked right back up,” Savannah explained of the family’s upcoming Lifetime series. “And we’re excited because I think this new show is going to give, first off, it’s gonna give people a look into the trial and things that we went through and we’re gonna set the record straight, put some documents out there.”

The former beauty queen added that the new series will see the Chrisley family come “full circle” and be able to “move forward with our lives” after “Mom and Dad are pardoned.” Savannah also revealed her parents “already got all the offers rolling in” and that her father will be “on quite a few different shows” moving forward, which is “gonna make life so much easier.”

Lifetime announced it was filming a new show with the Chrisley family last month. “The Chrisleys don’t know best anymore, but they’re doing their best to be there for each other,” the network description read. “The family faces the challenge of carrying on the Chrisley name and legacy on their own with only phone calls and brief visits with their incarcerated parents.”

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images

While Savannah worked to balance being the custodial guardian of minor siblings Chloe and Grayson and “fighting tirelessly for a Presidential pardon to free her parents,” her 28-year-old brother Chase was “addressing some life struggles while building his new business and navigating his relationship with girlfriend Jodi.”

As Todd and Julie served out their sentence, “the family faces a critical point in their lives that will either make the family bond stronger or leave it shattered forever.”