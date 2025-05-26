Chrisley Family Returning to TV Amid Todd and Julie Chrisley Imprisonments

The Chrisley family is returning to TV amid parents Todd and Julie Chrisley’s imprisonment on tax and bank fraud charges.

The Chrisley Knows Best family, who last appeared on their USA Network reality show in 2023, will star in a new Lifetime docuseries currently titled The Untitled Chrisleys Project, the network announced Wednesday.

Lifetime’s upcoming show will follow Todd and Julie’s children, Savannah Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, and Chloe Chrisley, as well as Todd’s mother, Nanny Faye, as they navigate life as a family while they await their 2032 and 2028 prison releases, respectively.

“The Chrisleys don’t know best anymore, but they’re doing their best to be there for each other,” the network description reads. “The family faces the challenge of carrying on the Chrisley name and legacy on their own with only phone calls and brief visits with their incarcerated parents.”

Savannah, 27, is currently the custodial guardian of minor siblings Chloe and Grayson, and “has been fighting tirelessly for a Presidential pardon to free her parents.” Meanwhile, her 28-year-old brother Chase is “addressing some life struggles while building his new business and navigating his relationship with girlfriend Jodi.”

As Todd, 56, and Julie, 52, serve out their prison sentence, “the family faces a critical point in their lives that will either make the family bond stronger or leave it shattered forever.”

The logline concludes, “This series delivers an unfiltered, deeply personal look at their journey and introduces the real Chrisleys as they navigate this new chapter.”

The Chrisley family, who appeared for 10 seasons on Chrisley Knows Best, went off the air after Todd and Julie were convicted in 2022.

Savannah has continued to update her family’s supporters since then, admitting on an episode of her Unlocked podcast earlier this month that she expects her family to need “intensive” therapy when her parents do come home.



“There’s going to be a lot of stuff that happens because when they come home, I have already told them that over the past two and a half years, I’ve figured it out,” she said. “So if they come home thinking they’re gonna rescue individuals and act like nothing’s happened, then I’m out. I told them that, and Mama has said, ‘Well, that’s not happening.’”



Savannah continued that while talking to her mom, “I said, ‘If we’re going to actually all come back together, there needs to be an intensive, week-long therapy that we all go to and hash everything out.’ … Because that’s the only way that anything’s gonna be resolved.”