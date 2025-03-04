Savannah Chrisley Visits White House in Attempt to Get Her Parents Out of Prison

Savannah Chrisley is taking her plea for her parents’ prison release to the Trump Administration. TV Insider reports the reality star spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) hoping for her parents – Todd and Julie Chrisley’s – pardon. “What a week in Washington, D.C.!” she wrote on Instagram alongside a video of her visit to the White House. “Walking the halls of CPAC as a Senior Fellow for the Nolan Center for Criminal Justice was an honor beyond words. To stand among those fighting for real reform and freedom, to be a voice in this movement, reminds me why I refuse to stop speaking out. The fight for justice is far from over.”

Julie and Todd were convicted of bank and tax fraud in 2022 and sentenced to a combined 19 years in federal prison. They have appealed their sentences, maintaining their innocence. Todd’s request for appeal was denied. Julie’s hearing was granted but her 84 month sentence was upheld.

In a recent episode of her podcast, Savannah made it clear she’s requesting her parents’ pardon from President Donald Trump. “I’m asking President Trump for a pardon. I’ve got all the information. I have sent it to everyone that I know to send it to,” she said on Unlocked.

She said the fight will continue even after her parents are released. “Even after my parents come home, I will continue to fight for justice for those who can’t fight for themselves, because now I know too much to not do something about it.”

Since her parents have been in federal prison, Savannah’s been open about the alleged bad conditions they are subjected to. She’s also been open about her struggles balancing life as a new guardian to her brother, who is now 18, and her niece, who her parents were legal guardians of before going away.