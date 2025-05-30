Todd Chrisley Speaks Out Following Pardon, Prison Release

Todd Chrisley is speaking out after his release from prison on a presidential pardon.

After he and wife Julie Chrisley were released from prison Wednesday after two-plus years behind bars, the Chrisley Knows Best star celebrated his freedom during a Friday press conference.

“I want to thank first and foremost, my Lord and Savior, because that’s who got me through it,” Todd, 56, said. “I want to thank President Trump. I want to thank the administration. I want to thank Alice [Marie] Johnson. I want to thank every person that has prayed for us, that has stayed in the fight and that fought for the truth to come out, and so I am grateful for it.”

Thanking daughter Savannah Chrisley, 27, for her hard work advocating for their release, Todd continued, “She has fought a long fight, and for any parent to see their child fight this hard, it’s a double-edged sword. It’s a blessing, and then your heart breaks because your child has been placed in that position to fight for you, when, as a parent, you’re supposed to fight for your children. So I will always be grateful to you.”

Todd and Julie, who did not attend Friday’s press conference, were originally set to be released in 2032 and 2028 after being convicted on tax and bank fraud charges. Todd, who reported to federal prison in Florida in January 2023, shared Friday that his experience has inspired him to advocate for justice reform.

He continued of being reunited with wife Julie, “I know that Julie, who is a wonderful, decent, God-fearing woman that I am blessed to have been married to and been with for over 30 years now, she’s at home with [daughter] Chloe right now, and Chloe will not let her go. So, we’re blessed to have our family back, and we’re blessed to be coming back to television, because we do have a much bigger story to tell now than we ever have.”

Earlier this month, Lifetime announced it had greenlit a new docuseries, currently titled The Untitled Chrisleys Project.

“The Chrisleys don’t know best anymore, but they’re doing their best to be there for each other,” the network description read. “The family faces the challenge of carrying on the Chrisley name and legacy on their own with only phone calls and brief visits with their incarcerated parents.” As Todd and Julie, 52, served out their sentences, “the family faces a critical point in their lives that will either make the family bond stronger or leave it shattered forever.”