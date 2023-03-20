Tyra Banks Leaving 'Dancing With the Stars': Is Alfonso Ribeiro Returning as Co-Host?

It's been announced that Tyra Banks is leaving Dancing With the Stars, and many fans are wondering if Alfonso Ribeiro will be returning as the show's co-host. According to Variety, while Banks is exiting, Ribeiro won't be going anyway. He will return to Dancing With the Stars for Season 32, alongside new host Julianne Hough, a former DWTS dance pro who is a two-time champ of the show.

"It is such an honor to be rejoining Dancing with the Stars as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of," Hough told Variety in an exclusive statement. "The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years. I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor. The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can't wait to feel it again – and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans – for another exciting season."

I can't wait to be back in the #DWTS ballroom! I'd like to welcome @JulianneHough as co-host for Season 32! @officialdwts pic.twitter.com/P9GUi5Ud3r — Alfonso Ribeiro (@alfonso_ribeiro) March 20, 2023

Previously, Banks spoke with TMZ about her exit from the Disney+ competition series, telling the outlet, "I'm really focused on business, like, crazy, crazy, crazy focused on business. I feel it's time for me to really focus on my business and entrepreneurship and also producing more TV – but behind the scenes. I think it's time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor. I think it's time." She added, "I really, really want to focus on my business. And you can't do that hosting a show. So you'll see me creating things but not hosting things."

Notably, Banks leaving the show is not the only big DWTS exit. Earlier this month, pro dancer Mark Ballas took the stage at the final stop of the Dancing With the Stars live tour to reveal that he would not be back, after winning Season 31. "So, I just wanna finish by saying this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I'm coming to a close tonight. This is gonna be my last dance," he said. "I had the best time ever this season, and this freestyle was just a great way to finish it off. This song means the world to me, Charli means the world to me, the D'Amelio family, you guys mean the world to me. Thank you for everything."

Ballas added, "I'm not saying this is the end, [but] this is the last time I will be dancing with a [celebrity] partner. And I wanted to finish this with Charli, and I appreciate you guys so much. I wanna do this freestyle for you one more time. Thank you for everything, I appreciate it."