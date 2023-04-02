Tyra Banks Reacts to Julianne Hough Replacing Her as 'Dancing With the Stars' Host

Tyra Banks understands why Julianne Hough is her replacement as the new co-host of Dancing with the Stars. While speaking with Us Weekly, Banks says Hough being in her place is a no-brainer. "The businesswoman in me sees how Julianne is great on multiple levels. She's a professional dancer," Banks said. "She is the sister of Derek [Hough], a 'DWTS' multi-champion, who is now a stellar judge. It's going to be a family affair in that ballroom which people will love to watch. And she has so much personality and strong opinions backed by expertise. She's a perfect choice! She's gonna crush it!" As for what she'll personally miss about her time hosting the reality dance competition series, Banks said, "I loved walking out every week in over-the-top outfits to such a hyped ballroom."

Banks spoke about her exit after three seasons as co-host with TMZ earlier this month. She spent the first two seasons alone before being joined by her The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star, Alfonso Ribiero.

"I feel it's time for me to really focus on my business and my entrepreneurship, and also producing more TV ... but behind the scenes," she said. "I think it's time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor, from the ballroom to the boardroom. She added: Don't you think it's time? Yeah, I think it's time. I'm an entrepreneur at heart. I think my heart, my soul, is into my business, it's also into producing new TV, which we're working on. We have a new business show coming soon. But, I really, really want to focus on my business, and you can't do that hosting a show."

Banks came under harsh criticism from longtime fans of the show during her stint as co-host. Some even vowed to stop watching. The show has undergone massive changes in format since transitioning to Disney+.