Tom Bergeron Speaks Out After Tyra Banks Leaves 'Dancing With the Stars'

Tom Bergeron is speaking out after his Dancing With the Stars hosting replacement, Tyra Banks, revealed she was leaving the dance competition ahead of its upcoming 32nd season. Reacting to the news that former DWTS pro dancer Julianne Hough will take Banks' place as co-host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, Bergeron took to Instagram to share an old photo of himself with Hough and her brother Derek, also a former DWTS pro who currently serves as a judge on the show.

Bergeron also shared a photo of himself with Ribeiro, and captioned his post, "Glad the show's in good hands. Their feet ain't bad, either." Ribeiro joined DWTS as Banks' co-host for Season 31, one season after Banks made her debut in Season 30. Notably, Ribeiro also succeeded Bergeron as the co-host of America's Funniest Home Videos in 2015. Many of Bergeron's fans have since commented on his post, with one writing, "Step in the right direction....but we still need you to make all good in the DWTS world!" Someone else added, "Just like you, Alfonso and Julianne are so totally relatable. A really good choice. Almost as good as you!"

On July 14, 2020, ABC and BBC Studios issued a joint statement, announcing how Bergeron — as well as his longtime DWTS co-host Erin Andrews — would no longer be with the show. "Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success," the statement read, as published by Deadline. The news was partnered with the announcement that the show would be moving from ABC to Disney+. Bergeron had been hosting DWTS since the show's inception.

In his first comments after the news was announced, Bergeron offered, "Just informed [Dancing With The Stars] will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

Notably, Bergeron was previously asked about the chances he would return to the show and he gave a fairly indirect response. At the time, he confessed that "the idea of not having to be beholden to a regular show on a weekly basis" was something he much prefers at this point in his life. He then quipped, "I didn't realize how much sloth I was capable of." Dancing With the Stars Season 32 is set to debut on Disney+ sometime later this year.