Tyra Banks' Haters Won't Like Carrie Ann Inaba's 'Dancing With the Stars' Update

Ever since Tyra Banks was named as the new host of Dancing With the Stars, she's had to deal with her fair share of criticism. While fans may not appreciate Banks on the show, the judges' panel is definitely in her corner. While speaking to E! News about Dancing With the Stars' move to Disney+, Carrie Ann Inaba shared her support for Banks on the show.

During her discussion with the publication, Inaba was asked whether she'd want Banks to return when DWTS makes its move to Disney+. In response, she said, "Of course, we want Tyra!" The judge continued, "The thing about Dancing with the Stars is, once you're on our show, you're in the family. That's so precious. We truly are family. Not many shows are as close as we are."

Inaba will be returning to DWTS once it heads over to Disney+. Fellow judge Bruno Tonioli will be following suit. Tonioli announced in May that he quit UK's Strictly Come Dancing in order to be available for the next season of DWTS, as travel restrictions would have posed a problem for him if he continued to participate on both shows. He said, per Deadline, "Dancing with the Stars has moved to Disney+, which is a big deal. Because of the travel situation, I will be there. It is going to be streaming live. It is very, very, exciting. At the moment, it's unclear whether fellow longtime judge Len Goodman will join Inaba and Tonioli on the panel.

In April, it was announced that DWTS would be moving to Disney+ after 30 seasons and 16 years on the air at ABC. Kareem Daniel, the chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution said about this major change, "Dancing With the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform's first-ever live series. The show's broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing With the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach."

In addition to moving to a new home, fans can expect even more changes for the dance competition series. Inaba teased that the show would be "a little bit different" on Disney+. She explained, "I think the difference is maybe live voting across the country. Maybe there's gonna be some things that will come along with the scripts that I think people are gonna love. People don't always like change, but I think they'll adapt."