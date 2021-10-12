‘Dancing With the Stars’ Disney Night Ends With Elimination Twist

Dancing With the Stars kicked off Disney week on Monday night. During the episode, the celebrities danced routines inspired by their favorite Disney heroes. On Tuesday night, they’ll do the same regarding some of the most famous villains in Disney history. By the end of the night, celebrities such as Melora Hardin and JoJo Siwa found themselves at the top of the leaderboard while others, like Brian Austin Green, were at the bottom. You might be wondering whether anyone was eliminated by the end of the night. Well… host Tyra Banks shared that all of the couples would be returning to compete on Tuesday night’s episode!

It’s not really a surprise that no one was eliminated, especially as ABC released the lineup for the celebrities’ take on the villains. As for some of those routines, Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and her partner, Sasha Farber, will be dancing the Viennese Waltz inspired by Hocus Pocus while former Bachelor lead Matt James and his partner, Lindsay Arnold, will be dancing the Paso Doble inspired by The Jungle Book. In past DWTS seasons, the show typically have not eliminated anyone during a Disney night. But, it’s entirely possible that this season would follow a precedent set by Season 29 by eliminating someone by the end of the magical night.

The competition on DWTS is truly heating up, and the celebrities are feeling the heat. Back in September, The Office alum Melora Hardin, who is partnered with Artem Chigvintsev, opened up about some of the difficulties she’s experienced during her time on the dancing competition. While chatting with Us Weekly, Hardin even admitted that DWTS has taken an “emotional toll” on her more than she ever expected. The actor added, “I think that it’s just, you know, the schedule is very tight. I haven’t had a day off since I started.”

“I am a hard worker and Artem is too. So, we both work hard, and we work well together,” she explained. “We’re really both [very] committed. But I can’t sleep very well because I’m doing the dance in my head every night. It’s difficult to try to figure out the pace. … Right about the time you get it, you gotta learn something new that you’ve never had before.”