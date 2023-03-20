Tyra Banks' 'Dancing With the Stars' Replacement Revealed

Julianne Hough is returning to the ball room. The veteran dancer has been tapped to replace Tyra Banks as host on Dancing with the Stars Season 32, Variety confirmed Monday. Banks, who took over hosting duties amid the departure of long-time co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews in Season 29, announced on March 17 that she would not be returning to the dancing competition, which moved from ABC to Disney+ for the most-recent season.

"It is such an honor to be rejoining Dancing with the Stars as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of," Hough said in a statement. "The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years. I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor. The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can't wait to feel it again – and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans – for another exciting season."

This is a developing story...