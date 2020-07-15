Tyra Banks Named as New 'Dancing With the Stars' Host and Fans Have Memes
Tuesday's announcement that Tyra Banks would be replacing Tom Bergeron as host of Dancing With the Stars' upcoming 29th season may not be going over well with everybody, but there is one thing viewers can agree on: her casting makes for perfect meme material. Shortly after reports of her casting surfaced Tuesday night, viewers of the long-running ABC dancing competition took to social media to react to the news, prompting some hilarious responses.
Confirmed by the reality dance competition itself, Banks' casting came just two days after Bergeron revealed that Dancing With the Stars would "be continuing without me." Although Bergeron, who has hosted the series since 2005, did not reveal a reason for his exit, a later statement from ABC and BBC Studios said that the decision was due to the series looking to "embark on a new creative direction." As part of that new direction, former competitor and Bergeron's co-host Erin Andrews has also been let go. Her replacement has not yet been announced.
Given that Banks' creds include host of America's Next Top Model and America's Got Talent, Dancing With the Stars viewers had plenty of content to work with for their reactions. Many couldn't help but imagine how the host will react to eliminations, recalling one famous scene of ANTM, while others took inspiration from other viral moments. Keep scrolling to see some of the best of meme reactions prompted by the announcement.
Tyra Banks when someone gets eliminated from #dwts pic.twitter.com/pnAUDh91Kp— Leni Weisberg (@Leni_Weisberg) July 15, 2020
prevnext
Tyra Banks after Dancing With The Stars and America’s Got Talent fires their long time hosts #DWTS #AGT pic.twitter.com/NXwsnnEMPn— Thomas Steven 🍀 (@thomassteven00) July 15, 2020
Me seeing The racist Trump supporters and white people going insane about Tyra Banks becoming the new host of Dancing With The Stars #DWTS #TyraBanks pic.twitter.com/IUVVFq3YW9— Thomas Steven 🍀 (@thomassteven00) July 15, 2020
prevnext
Tyra Banks yelling at me for getting three 8s on #DancingWithTheStars once I become famous🥱😂 pic.twitter.com/ersW2tzbZk— Tamar Universe (@TamarUniverse) July 15, 2020
An outline of how Tyra Banks will choose the contestants on 'Dancing With The Stars' pic.twitter.com/1fiuuU8iKY— 𝘮𝘦𝘮𝘰 (@paperlionn) July 15, 2020
prevnext
Me that Tyra Banks is hosting Dancing With The Stars #dwts pic.twitter.com/DnbSOQjq9x— Allison the Disney diva (@Daviesallison1A) July 15, 2020
Everyone when Tom and Erin were let go from #DWTS - I am so done with this show!! Nobody could replace you!! #DWTS announces Tyra as the replacement host pic.twitter.com/z7usP5DXQ9— heather (@healeebea) July 15, 2020
prevnext
Tyra is coming back to tv. The "Top Model" is the new host and exec. Producer for #DancingWithTheStars . The smize returns next season. pic.twitter.com/Z6rHbN1hU5— Demetria Green (@DemetriaPHL17) July 15, 2020
Tyra Banks when someone gets eliminated from #DWTS pic.twitter.com/H8zQ56KcBx— Ileri (@TDAforclout) July 15, 2020
prevnext
Tyra asking #DWTS contestants how they felt after a messy Pasodoble pic.twitter.com/SzqUszc6Hc— Raf (@rafayagha) July 15, 2020
Yo, Tyra, I'm really happy for you, I'mma let you finish. But TOM BERGERON & ERIN ANDREWS WAS DONE DIRTY BY DANCING WITH THE STARS! pic.twitter.com/hyzKn2IYaO— Netstryke @ #ANOnline (@Netstryke) July 15, 2020
prevnext
Hope Tyra uses this line when people are eliminated from #DWTS pic.twitter.com/5beMiVXsO6— Justine 🌙✨ (@WowItsJustine) July 15, 2020
prev
I know no one watches Dancing with the Stars but it’s my treadmill show and I’ve come to love the dancers and Erin Andrews killed it every week both on the football field AND the dance floor and they fired her for Tyra Banks!?! The most annoying person in the world? WTF! 😡 #DWTS pic.twitter.com/xQ3CuXuXF2— Sara Forte (@SaraJeanQueen) July 15, 2020