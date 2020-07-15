Tyra Banks Named as New 'Dancing With the Stars' Host and Fans Have Memes

Tuesday's announcement that Tyra Banks would be replacing Tom Bergeron as host of Dancing With the Stars' upcoming 29th season may not be going over well with everybody, but there is one thing viewers can agree on: her casting makes for perfect meme material. Shortly after reports of her casting surfaced Tuesday night, viewers of the long-running ABC dancing competition took to social media to react to the news, prompting some hilarious responses.

Confirmed by the reality dance competition itself, Banks' casting came just two days after Bergeron revealed that Dancing With the Stars would "be continuing without me." Although Bergeron, who has hosted the series since 2005, did not reveal a reason for his exit, a later statement from ABC and BBC Studios said that the decision was due to the series looking to "embark on a new creative direction." As part of that new direction, former competitor and Bergeron's co-host Erin Andrews has also been let go. Her replacement has not yet been announced.

Given that Banks' creds include host of America's Next Top Model and America's Got Talent, Dancing With the Stars viewers had plenty of content to work with for their reactions. Many couldn't help but imagine how the host will react to eliminations, recalling one famous scene of ANTM, while others took inspiration from other viral moments. Keep scrolling to see some of the best of meme reactions prompted by the announcement.