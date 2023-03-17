'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Ecstatic After Tyra Banks Announces Exit

Fans of Dancing With the Stars woke up to surprising news that will affect the ballroom in the next season. That's due to host Tyra Banks announced her exit from the reality competition. The decision comes after her contentious arrival on the show, and the exit of previous hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

"I feel it's really time for me to focus on my business and my entrepreneurship, and also producing more TV – but behind the scenes," Banks told TMZ. "I think it's time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor. ... from the ballroom to the boardroom!"

Banks' decision comes after the show's first season on Disney+ as a live stream. It also comes after the introduction of co-host Alfonso Ribeiro in season 31, seemingly teasing that the host was on her last days in the ballroom.

The former supermodel's time with the show was contentious and faced growing pains under a new host. Many were turned away from the popular series after Begeron's exit, but many others remained and became critical of Banks' efforts. The move to Disney+ almost seemed to affect the buzz around the series and its celebrity contestants.

Jump down to see how fans of Dancing With the Stars are reacting to Banks' exit from the series. How will her tenure on the show look in hindsight? Will the show move back to ABC?