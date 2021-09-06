As ABC prepares to kick off a new season of Dancing With the Stars, Tyra Banks is prepping to return to the beloved dancing competition as host, much to the upset of some viewers. Although Banks, who took over hosting duties in Season 29 as the network opted to “embark on a new creative direction” for the beloved dancing competition, will mark her second year hosting in Season 30, calls to bring Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews back as hosts are growing louder.

In the days leading up to Season 30’s Monday, Sept. 20 premiere, the official social accounts for DWTS have shared multiple posts promoting the season and teasing which celebrities will be paired up with the already-announced roster of professional dancers vying for the Mirrorball Trophy. The posts, however, have been bombarded with comments from fans demanding Banks be ousted as host in favor of Bergeron and Andrews’ returns. Some fans have even threatened to not watch the new season if Banks remains in the position, with one person writing in response to a Saturday, Sept. 4 post, “get rid of your host and I’ll consider watching this season.” Many DWTS viewers seem to agree with that sentiment, with another asking, “Can Tyra go away?”

Many fans have complained that with Banks as host, the show has drastically changed. Replying to one recent post from the show, a viewer wrote, “I just wish you would get a decent host. Tom and Erin were perfect… now it’s the Tyra show. Hard pass.” Another person also requesting that Bergeron and Andrews return in their former positions wrote that unlike Banks, the two former hosts “knew it was about the contestants, not the host.” Somebody else said that Banks has “ruined that show.”

The comments are similar to those that arose in the immediate aftermath of Banks’ confirmation as host in Season 29. Banks was named host just days after Bergeron, and later Andrews, revealed that Dancing With the Stars would “be continuing without me.” The announcement immediately sparked backlash and even prompted several petitions calling for DWTS to reverse its decision. As Season 29 continued, fans frequently aired their complaints about Banks online, though many of the show’s pro dancers applauded Banks as having done an “amazing job.”

Despite the controversy, DWTS stuck to its guns, and it was confirmed just a few months after Season 29 ended that Banks would return as host in Season 30. She will return alongside judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli. Among the celebrities they will be judging are JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee, with the remainder of the celebrity cast set to be announced on Sept. 8 on Good Morning America. Dancing With the Stars Season 30 will then kick off on Monday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET.