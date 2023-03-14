'Dancing With the Stars': Mark Ballas Exits After Winning Season 31

Dancing With the Stars pro Mark Ballas is leaving the show on a high note. PEOPLE reported that Ballas, who returned for Season 31 alongside celebrity partner Charli D'Amelio, is exiting the competition series. Ballas and D'Amelio snagged the Mirrorball trophy in Season 31, providing a fitting endpoint for the professional dancer's Dancing With the Stars career.

Ballas made the announcement on Sunday during the final stop of Dancing With the Stars' live tour. He told the crowd that he's retiring as a DWTS pro, ending his time on the show as a champion. The professional dancer said, "I started this journey when I was 21, 22. Honestly, being able to dance and perform for you fans, you guys are the best fans. Thank you." Ballas went on to say that his parents, in-laws, and wife, BC Jean, were in the audience for his final bow.

"So, I just wanna finish by saying this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I'm coming to a close tonight. This is gonna be my last dance," he continued. According to PEOPLE, Ballas stood beside his Season 31 partner, D'Amelio, as he made the announcement. He then turned his attention to her and their successful partnership on the dance competition show. He said, "I had the best time ever this season, and this freestyle was just a great way to finish it off. This song means the world to me, Charli means the world to me, the D'Amelio family, you guys mean the world to me. Thank you for everything."

"I'm not saying this is the end, [but] this is the last time I will be dancing with a [celebrity] partner," Ballas added. "And I wanted to finish this with Charli, and I appreciate you guys so much. I wanna do this freestyle for you one more time. Thank you for everything, I appreciate it." After his reveal, his fellow dancers embraced him as he shut the door on this chapter of his career. Ballas and D'Amelio then performed one of their Season 31 routines for the audience. As PEOPLE noted, Ballas got his start on Dancing With the Stars in 2007 during Season 5. He has won the competition three times with Kristi Yamaguchi (Season 6), Shawn Johnson (Season 8), and, most recently, D'Amelio (Season 31).