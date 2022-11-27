Julianne Hough Reacts to Len Goodman Retiring From 'Dancing With the Stars'

Dancing With the Stars fans and co-stars are saddened that he's leaving the show but says he made his mark. Julianne Hough is one of them. Goodman has been a part of the reality dance competition series since its start in 2005, mainly as the solo head judge. During his exit speech, Goodman explained that he was leaving to spend more time with his family in Great Britain. Hough, a former pro on the show, is weighing in on his exit. "I've known him since I was 10 years old," she exclusively told E! News at the opening night of Broadway's & Juliet. "He has just completely changed then narrative of ballroom dancing and made it what it is today, and we look to Len for all of the advice and the wisdom. I just want to say thank you to him for being the voice of ballroom dancing for all of us."

Amid his exit, she notes interest in joining brother Derek Hough—along with Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli—on the judges' panel. "That would be amazing," she said. "I would love to be back in the ballroom at any point, just because that's my family. It's funny—there's been so many iterations where I was on as a dancer and then as a judge, and who knows what's next, but I love that show. I love that family so much, so you never know!"

Goodman's exit comes a little over a week after Cheryl Burke announced she was leaving the show. Burke has been a pro on the show for 26 seasons. She says she's leaving the show to focus on mental health initiatives and podcasting. Burke also hopes to return as a judge.

"I am sitting here full of so many conflicting emotions about the words I am about to write…Tomorrow night will officially be my final dance as a pro dancer on @dancingwiththestars," she wrote next to a photo of her performing in a Nov. 21 Instagram post. "This show has been my 2nd family since I was 21 years old," she added. "The cast, crew & fans have seen me through my highest highs & some of my lowest lows, & I honestly don't know who I would be today without them."