Tristan Thompson Apologizes to Kylie Jenner for Jordyn Woods Scandal

Tristan Thompson is apologizing to Kylie Jenner four years after he cheated on her sister, Khloé Kardashian, with Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods. The basketball player, who shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 15 months, with Kardashian, sat down with the Kylie Cosmetics mogul during Thursday's all-new episode of The Kardashians, apologizing for how his actions affected her in the aftermath of the cheating scandal.

"I think you were affected the most by a situation of losing a sister, basically. You lost Jordyn, who is a big part of your life," Thompson said. "You guys were two peas in a pod. So, the fact that I put myself and her in a situation that wasn't right and wasn't smart made it tough for you and Khloé. Because, at the end of the day, you have your best friend and then you have your sister, who you love more than anything else."

Thompson then took "100 percent" of the blame for kissing Woods during a house party in 2019, telling Jenner he was "sorry" and felt "bad about it." He said, "The fact that I came with my poor decisions and being a f-king idiot and just being young and stupid, I just wanted to say I'm sorry again for that." Thompson asked Jenner to pass along his sentiment to Woods as well. "Let her know I apologize for, you know, whatever," the athlete said. "She went through a lot during that time too, probably gave her a lot of flak, so I'm the reason why that relationship went a different direction."

Jenner thanked Thompson for his apology, but let him know that everything that happened was probably for a reason. "I think I was so co-dependent with Jordyn that I could have never imagined my life without her. We would have probably still been living together. I think she needed to grow without me, I needed to grow without her," she said, noting that today, she and Woods are "cool" and "still talk and catch up."

Jenner did confront Thompson for doing some "dumb ass s-t" and cheating on her sister multiple times, including his recent paternity scandal over son Theo, whom he fathered with Maralee Nichols while he was still with Kardashian. "You have such a good heart and good energy, and to know you is to love you," she said. "So, it is confusing." While it's "hard" to forgive what Thompson has done, Jenner said she wanted to "move on from that."

Thompson explained that his "selfish" behavior stems from "not really understanding the value of good people," adding, "I'm not in a position to ask for anything. The only thing I can do is continue to just prove myself and be who I am. Then, I think over time, it's maybe not forgiveness, maybe moreso try to gain everyone's trust back. At the end of the day, you want your family to be comfortable around you. You never want someone to look at you or side eye or question your character or integrity as a human being."

Thompson, also shares son Prince, 6, with Jordan Craig, said he wants to be a better person for his children. "I never want my daughter to go to school and talk so great about me and then a little kid comes and says, 'Well your dad is like this, this and this,'" he explained. "She'll be embarrassed and that will break my heart, because she views me in such a high regard. You want to just be a good influence and role model for them so they can be proud of you." The Kardashians streams Thursdays on Hulu.