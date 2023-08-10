Fans Slam Tristan Thompson for Favoring His Son With Khloe Kardashian Over His Child With Maralee Nichols

Fans accused Thompson of ignoring his son Theo from an affair with model Maralee Nichols while in the comments of a post about his son Theo with Khloe Kardashian.

Tristan Thompson is taking heavy criticism for seeming to favor his children with Khloe Kardashian over his young son Theo from a separate relationship. Thompson shares two children with Kardashian, with whom he is currently in a relationship, but he also has a 1-year-old son named Theo from an affair he had with fitness model Maralee Nichols. Although Thompson took responsibility for Theo, fans are saying he is not doing enough to be a good father.

Nichols shared several sweet photos and videos of herself and Theo on Instagram last month, including some from a trip to the zoo that they apparently went on alone. Fans took notice on July 31 when Nichols posted a selfie with Theo on her Instagram Story just as Kardashian and Thompson made posts about celebrating their son Tatum's first birthday. Commenters began to question whether Thompson was giving the same love and attention to all of his children, and the conversation picked up steam pretty fast.

"Happy birthday my son! You are a reminder of what life represents to me. You have taught me every loss comes a lesson and you are my gift," Thompson wrote to Tatum on Instagram. Fans chimed in quickly with some brutal comments for Thompson, noting that he has not been so public in his affection for Theo.

"Nobody will ever respect a dude who picks and chooses who to be a good dad to. Just stop," wrote one person. Another added: "How about your other future king? Didn't make the cut?" while a third wrote: "Not cool to just embrace some and not all of your children no matter who gave birth to them! Pure reflection of who you really are as a human being Tristan."

Thompson had one son with an ex-girlfriend in 2016 before he began dating Kardashian. The two had a daughter named True together in 2018 but during that time Thompson was accused of cheating on Kardashian multiple times. He and Kardashian broke up and reconciled a few times after that, but in December of 2021 Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit against Thompson and fans determined that she conceived the child while Thompson was dating Kardashian.

At the time, Thompson acknowledged that Theo is his son and made a public apology to Kardashian, as the two were back together again at that point. Just a few months later, he and Kardashian announced that they were expecting Tatum via surrogacy. There's no doubt that Thompson's family life will be a minefield for as long as he remains in the public eye.