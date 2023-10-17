Khloé Kardashian Hints at Potential Tristan Thompson Reconciliation

Khloé Kardashian is not ruling out a reunion with Tristan Thompson. After shutting down reconciliation rumors, Kardashian reflected on the conversation about the NBA star, calling her his "person" in last week's episode of The Kardashians. And while Kardashian doesn't see herself getting back together with Thompson now, she doesn't know what the future brings.

"I don't know what five or 10 years will bring. If he's my person then he's meant to be my person, but right now I'm not going to make my life any harder than it has to be, so I'm going to have as much of a seamless, fantastic co-parenting relationship as I can," Kardashian said on the Hulu series, per Entertainment Tonight. Kardashian, 39, then told Scott Disick that she and Thompson do not share a bed or a room while he is living in her home with his brother, Amari Thompson. The two moved in after their mother, Andrea Thompson, died in January.

Later in the episode, Kris Jenner spoke about Thompson in a confessional interview. "We know that Tristan has made some mistakes. I know that he is really sorry for the way that he hurt Khloé, and I'm sure that he regrets all of those mistakes every single day," she said. "Really the most important thing for everyone right now is raising the kids." Kardashian and Thompson share two children together, True, 5, and Tatum, 1.

Kardashian and Thompson first got together in 2016. Over the years, the two have split up and reconciled several times, but Kardashian called things off in 2021 after it was revealed that Thompson is the father of a child with Maralee Nichols while being engaged to Kardashian.

In September, Thompson, 32, signed a one-year contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He returns to the team as he spent the first nine years of his career in Cleveland (2011-2020). "Tristan embodies every trait we want as part of our team culture, and we couldn't be more excited to bring his experience and character back into our franchise," Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman said in a statement. His impact both on and off the court is immeasurable, and his history with our team adds a layer of familiarity, leadership and physicality that will undoubtedly make a positive impact with our younger players. An integral part of our four consecutive NBA Finals trips and an NBA Championship in 2016, Tristan represented the organization with the utmost charm and professionalism during his nine seasons in Northeast Ohio. We are thrilled to reunite with Tristan and welcome him and his family back to the Cavaliers family."