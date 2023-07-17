Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Reunite 4 Years After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Kylie Jenner and her old friend Jordyn Woods have reunited, four years after the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal that Woods was caught up in. The Daily Mail reports that the two women, both 25, were spotted leaving a sushi restaurant together. The outlet states that they both appeared in good spirits, with Woods even photographed smiling as they exited and left in the same car.

As noted, the surprising reunion comes four years after Woods allegedly had a fling with Thompson, who was dating Jenner's sister, Khloe Kardashian, at the time. While Thompson had faced cheating claims in the past, the fact that Woods and Jenner had been close friends for years made the situation even worse. After the allegations began to be reported on, Woods went on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk show and shared her side of the story, stating that she was out partying with a group of friends one night and they all ended up going back to Thompson's home.

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods reunite four years after Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. pic.twitter.com/iBZIZMJ8ob — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 16, 2023

"I was minding my business, dancing, drinking. Tristan was there, he was doing his own thing. that was it," she stated. "We all go to a house after. We're not thinking about whose house or where it's at. We're all having fun, it's in the moment. On the way out, they're saying it's Tristan's house. I'm like cool, ok."

"We're all dancing, drinking having a good time. And I'm not thinking, 'I shouldn't be here,'" Woods continued. "And that's my first step where I went wrong, and how I would feel if someone close to me is hanging at my ex's house or the father of my child. I didn't think about that. That's the first part of the problem."

She then confessed that, while she did not have a sexual encounter with Thompson, he did make a move on her. "I feel like I can't point fingers, because I allowed myself to be in this position. I never was belligerently drunk — I never blacked out. I was drunk, but I was not beyond the point of recollection," she confessed. "On the way out he did kiss me — no passion, no nothing, on the way out. No tongue kiss, no making out. And I don't think he's wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. I was like, 'That didn't just happen.'"

Thompson and Kardashian eventually rekindled their romance. They share two children: a daughter, True, and a son, Tatum. It is unclear if Kardashian and Woods have buried the hatchet over the cheating allegations.