Tori Spelling Takes Kids to Urgent Care After 'Extreme' Mold Is Found in Her Home

Tori Spelling is fleeing her home with her children in tow after an "extreme mold" infestation was discovered in their house, which the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress has caused a "continual spiral of sickness" for her family. Wednesday, Spelling posted photos on Instagram of her children – Liam, 16, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and 6-year-old Beau – with her at urgent care, explaining that had been getting sick over and over again for months.

"Let's talk about MOLD..." Spelling began her lengthy caption. "Here we are again at Urgent Care. We've all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again. Used to think... well that's what happens when you have young kids in school. They just continually bring sicknesses home." It was when the situation got to the point where her kids were "home sick more than being in school" that Spelling had to look deeper for answers.

"Kids will be kids but when you have your youngest (10 and 6) so sick they are sleeping all day and say they feel dizzy even standing I knew something bigger was going on," she wrote. During a mold inspection, Spelling wrote that professionals "discovered extreme mold in our home" and that "the pieces all started to fall into place."

The actress went on to describe her family's symptoms as "one infection after another," from respiratory infections to "Extreme allergy like symptoms" and skin rashes. "As we sit here today in Urgent Care ... watching everyone getting swabbed and first up Finn with Strep throat and high fever of 103. We now know that when the house was labeled a health hazard and not live able that wording was FACT. We now GET IT," the mother of five wrote.

While it's difficult to "just uproot a huge family especially in [the] midst of all feeling so sick and in bed," Spelling said they will "vacate the home asap." The Mother, May I Sleep With Danger? star wrote that she and her family will search for a vacation rental or hotel until "we can even grasp what to do." Luckily, Spelling wrote that she and her family "are just renters," and have insurance, otherwise "we'd be lost how to tackle this without." Adding an angry face emoji, Spelling concluded with a jab, "And, special non shout out to our public school district for repeatedly not believing our kids were as sick as they've been continually. Just get them in school right?"