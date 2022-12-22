Tori Spelling Hospitalized

Tori Spelling is in the hospital after she came down with a mysterious illness. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed in a since-deleted Instagram Story Wednesday that she was hospitalized Tuesday night after she began experiencing a variety of symptoms, including difficulty breathing.

Spelling broke the news to fans by posting a selfie of herself from her hospital bed. In the image, Spelling could be seen wearing a hospital gown as she flashed a peace sign and smiled for the camera. The actress went on to reveal in the post's caption, per Us Weekly, "Here I am in [the] hospital since late last night." The Spelling It Like It Is author explained that she was hospitalized after she was "low on oxygen" and began having a "hard time breathing, [with] high blood pressure and crazy dizziness." However, Spelling shared that she hadn't yet received a diagnosis and doctors were "running a battery of tests."

While Spelling did not share any further information, she did hit back at those who she says initially claimed she was faking her illness. In the post, Spelling called out "all of you who gas lit me when you were told I [was] too sick to work," writing, "well here I am."

"How about next time [you] take someone at face value and show kindness instead of doubtfulness," she continued. "Remember, for people like me, NOT working is a nightmare. I'm a hustler and a workaholic. I always choose work."

In the post, Spelling also shared that she just wanted to "get home to my kids" for Christmas. Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott, whom she married in 2006, are parents to five kids – Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5. McDermott is also dad to 24-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace. The actress revealed during Monday's episode of the ReWives With Bethenny Frankel podcast that Jack is currently living with his dad amid the holidays, adding that Eustace's daughter Lola has also been staying with them this holiday season.

Spelling's recent hospitalization comes just after little Beau experienced some health concerns of his own. On Dec. 11, the mom of five revealed that her youngest "was out 3 weeks sick from school," and after they "finally got him well and back in school all last week and boom now sick again!" Spelling said her son was dealing with high fevers, had been vomiting, and was "so stuffy."