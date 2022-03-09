Dean McDermott Praises Tori Spelling Amid Split Rumors

Dean McDermott recently praised his wife Tori Spelling, amid rumors that the couple may have split. On Tuesday, the 55-year-old actor took to Instagram to note what a “lucky guy” he is to have Spelling and their daughters in his world, sharing photos of his wife and daughters Stella, 13, and Hattie, 10. “Happy International Women’s Day to these incredibly smart, creative, strong, fierce and funny Women. I’m so blessed to have you in my life,” he added in the caption. “I love you So Much!!”

The new post comes as McDermott and Spelling’s relationship has reportedly been estranged, with McDermott not turning up for their family holiday photo. In September, McDermott broke his silence on the divorce speculation during an appearance on the Feminine Warrior podcast and shared that he doesn’t really follow all the tabloid reports about his and Spelling’s relationship. “I don’t reply, you know, anymore,” he said. “It’s just like, ‘OK, if that’s what you want to think, then think it.’” The divorce speculation was sparked earlier this year when Spelling was photographed in public not wearing her wedding ring.

McDermott stated that the explanation for the situation is simple, Spelling “took it off because she washed her hands and forgot to put it back on” afterward. He lamented that paparazzi made it appear the couple was “divorced because they got a picture of Tori without her ring at the farmers market.” McDermott later added, “It’s just weird that people need to know. ‘What’s going on with Tori and Dean? She’s not wearing her ring.’ Why do you need to know that? How is that going to affect your day?”

McDermott and Spelling married in 2005 and share five kids. Over the years, they have had to weather numerous split rumors. Back in June, Spelling spoke about her and McDermott’s relationship during an episode of Jeff Lewis Live, quipping to the host that she wouldn’t privately tell him if there was anything negative happening between them because “then you spill my s— right here.”

Spelling continued, “Of course, I’m not going to tell you what’s really going on.” She also seemed to chalk up McDermott sleeping in another room as being due to her kids getting used to sleeping in there while he was away for work. “Since he left-this is not good, you guys-but since he left, he was gone for six months filming in another country, [the kids] have all stayed with me. So, I currently still have four in the bedroom with me, who have yet to go back to their rooms.”