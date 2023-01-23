Tori Spelling Spent $400 on Denise Richards' OnlyFans in 2 Days

Denise Richards has a special OnlyFans subscriber and their identity has been exposed. Tori Spelling revealed on Jeff Lewis Live Friday that she spent $400 in two days on the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's page. Richards, 51, and Spelling, 49, are close friends and both appeared in the 2019 BH90210 series.

"I was just kind of fascinated by the whole OnlyFans, and I'm not gonna lie, I was like, 'Let me check it out. What does it entail?'" Spelling told Lewis. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star said she signed up under a fake name and was just curious to see how far her friend was willing to go for subscribers.

"They say, allegedly if you tip them, they get back to you faster. So, I was like, 'Hey, love what I'm seeing. Would love to see some more,' " Spelling added. "I ended up, in the course of two days, spending $400. I couldn't stop."

Whatever Richards was selling made Spelling a happy customer. "God, she looks good," Spelling gushed. "But yeah, so I kept tipping her. But I didn't want her to know it was me in the DMs."

Richards launched her OnlyFans account in June 2022 after her daughter, Sami Sheen, 18, started one. The Wild Things star said she was stunned by how much money she could make. "I did it to support my daughter, being a mom who is an actress who has done stuff and I just thought it was empowering too as a woman... to take control," Richards said last year, reports PEOPLE. "You own all of the content and [on] a lot of the other platforms, you don't own the content. So it's nice to be able to control it."

While Richards supported Sami's decision to start an OnlyFans page, Richards' ex-husband Charlie Sheen initially disapproved of his daughter joining the website. "I do not condone this," Sheen told E! News in June 2022. "But since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative, and not sacrifice her integrity. She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof."

However, Sheen later supported the idea. "Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed," the Two and a Half Men star told Us Weekly via his publicist. "Now more than ever, it's essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she'll have it abundantly." In July 2022, Sami told TMZ she was "totally fine" with her father disapproving of her OnlyFans page and said he hadn't really changed his mind on the matter.