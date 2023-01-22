Tori Spelling Reveals Her Daughter's Diagnosis Following Hospitalization

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling discusses her 14-year-old daughter's health challenges after she was hospitalized twice. Spelling sat down with SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live to discuss Stella's diagnosis and how her family is dealing with it. "She went to the ER twice and was diagnosed with a hemiplegic migraine," said Spelling, who wasn't familiar with the condition before her daughter's illness. "One side of you goes numb, it almost kind of mimics what a stroke would be." Spelling described Stella's symptoms as follows: "Her left arm went completely numb, she couldn't lift it. Then half of her throat, then her mouth -- so it looked like she had had a stroke." Hemiplegic migraines, according to the American Migraine Foundation, occur extremely infrequently, causing mild weakness in one side of the body in addition to headaches and other migraine symptoms. They can last for hours, days, or even weeks. Spelling said Stella remains dizzy and nauseous despite the migraines subsiding during her hospital stay. A neurologist is treating her at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Spelling explained that this type of migraine is hereditary, coming from her husband, Dean McDermott. "More things to blame him with," Spelling joked.

Spelling had a bit of a health scare last month after coming down with a mysterious illness. In December, she revealed in a since-deleted Instagram Story that she was hospitalized after experiencing various symptoms, including difficulty breathing. The actress went on to reveal in the post's caption, per Us Weekly, "Here I am in [the] hospital since late last night." The Spelling It Like It Is author explained that she was hospitalized after she was "low on oxygen" and began having a "hard time breathing, [with] high blood pressure and crazy dizziness." However, Spelling shared that she hadn't yet received a diagnosis, and doctors were "running a battery of tests." It appears Spelling has hit back at those who initially claimed she was faking her illness.

In the post, Spelling says, "all of you who gas lit me when you were told I [was] too sick to work," writing, "well here I am." "How about next time [you] take someone at face value and show kindness instead of doubtfulness," she continued. "Remember, for people like me, NOT working is a nightmare. I'm a hustler and a workaholic. I always choose work." McDermott and Spelling have five children: Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5. McDermott also has a 24-year-old son, Jack, from a previous relationship. In addition to Spelling's hospitalization, Beau also experienced some health concerns. On Dec. 11, the mom of five revealed that her youngest "was out 3 weeks sick from school," and after they "finally got him well and back in school all last week and boom now sick again!" She said her son was suffering from high fever, vomiting, and feeling "so stuffy."