Tori Spelling Spotted Wearing Eye Patch

Tori Spelling is rocking an eye patch as she recovers from surgery. The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star was spotted wearing a pink bejeweled eye patch while twinning with hairstylist Laura Rugetti in Los Angeles on Monday night in photos obtained by Page Six. The women rocked nearly identical outfits during their outing, both sporting a cropped pink blazer top and black pleated skirt with hot pink pumps.

Spelling was the only one wearing an eye patch, however, as she revealed Friday on her Instagram Story that the protective covering was necessary after she had to have an ulcer removed from her eye that day. "Thx to all the well wishes and concern. Everyone is asking if I scratched my cornea. It's actually an ulcer on my eye. Antibiotic drops and Dr said it will 'hopefully' heal in 7-10 days," she wrote on social media.

It's unclear if Spelling is still wearing the eye patch, as she shared photos of a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood that she took with her family in which she is wearing large sunglasses that obscure much of her face. Spelling's brother, Randy Spelling, tagged along with his sister, her husband, Dean McDermott, and their kids Beau, 6, Finn, 10, Hattie, 11, Stella, 14 and Liam, 16, on the "best day EVR." (McDermott is also dad to 24-year-old son Jack.)

The family was all smiles for the photos, despite recent rumors of difficulties in McDermott and Spelling's marriage. Speculation that the couple was going through a rough patch sparked once again in 2020 after McDermott didn't appear in the family's Christmas card, and just a few months later, Spelling was spotted without her wedding ring. In May 2021, neither Spelling nor McDermott posted on social media about their 15th wedding anniversary, and the next month, Spelling shared that she and her husband were sleeping separately.

But while the couple has had "their ups and downs, as they always have had, but they are still doing their best to make it work," an insider told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month."Marriage counseling has been a huge part of how they are trying to work things out, and so far, it's gone fairly well." The source continued that the kids are "doing well" through it all, adding, "Everyone is doing their best to keep things afloat and live a life that's as normal as possible and trying to stay happy."