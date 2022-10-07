Tori Spelling Opens up About Recent Reconciliation With Mom Candy and Brother Randy

Tori Spelling has long been estranged from her mother Candy, and her brother Randy, but recently the family reconciled and reunited. While speaking to ET's Rachel Smith, Spelling opened up about their big reunion, which she shared photos of on Instagram. "A lot of people were like, 'Oh my gosh, I didn't realize the three of you were, like, not together. This is like reuniting.' I was like, 'Oh no, did I phrase it wrong?' I meant that just the three of us have not had dinner in 20 years because it was always, like, with our families."

In her post, which fans can see below, Spelling shared pictures of her family, and wrote in the caption, "This was a special moment in time. I don't think the 3 of us { just the 3 of us} have gone out to dinner together in 20 years. All to celebrate our mom! Happy Birthday @candyspelling !!!! @randyspelling and I love you so much! Such an iconic woman! Loved Mom and Grandma! Can't wait to keep celebrating your birthday with you!"

Going on to share more about their family dinner, Spelling told ET, "My brother is married with two kids, I have five kids. So, it's always family stuff. But just the three of us, like, adult time. It was so special. It was my mom's birthday and my brother lives in Portland, and he has not come to L.A. since pre-COVID. He hasn't flown, so he surprised her. She had no idea he was coming." Spelling added, "She showed up at the restaurant and it was the two of us. It was really special."

She continued, "It's so important and I feel like life is too short and we forget that. I think because life keeps going and so you say to yourself, 'I gotta make plans with this person, I gotta make an effort,' and then you don't because your life keeps going. And it's important now to really take that time and I think I'm finally starting to get that."

When it comes to how her mom is handling life as a grandma, Spelling shared, "She's definitely fun. She spoils the kids and she's like that funny grandma. They just adore her. She's a cool grandma. She knows everything. She'll teach them about, like, her jewelry and her Hermes bags."

Following her heartwarming family reunion, Spelling is set to host the new MTV dating competition series Love at First Lie: Who's a Couple and Who's a Con? Offering her advice on how to navigate complicated relationships, Spelling said that having "tough, thick skin" is the best offense and defense. "I think just being in the business," she explained. "I started when I was 16 and had no idea what was going to come along with it and just it was more negative than positive at first. That was before people actually saw celebrities, so you didn't get to know them through reality TV or, you know, I was able to write a book."

"I learned at a young age to be like, 'OK, just keep going, just keep going,'" Spelling continued. "So I feel like I'm dead inside. No, I'm just kidding. Just have really thick skin. It still gets to you of course, you're human, but you learn to build up a resistance I think." Love at First Lie: Who's a Couple and Who's a Con? is set to premiere Oct. 12 on MTV.