'Too Hot to Handle' Renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 at Netflix

Get ready for more Too Hot to Handle! After the success of Netflix's steamy reality competition show last year, the streaming giant has ordered two more seasons of the series, Deadline reported Wednesday. Too Hot to Handle has reportedly cast and is in production on two more seasons simultaneously, both of which will follow the same premise as its debut — sexy singles transported to a stunning resort are asked to find a true love connection, but without any physical gratification, including even kissing. Each breach of the rules results in a reduction of the group's cash prize.

While the first season was shot in Mexico, Deadline reports that the next two are filmed on the Turks and Caicos islands amid the global pandemic. Doubling production efforts to handle both seasons, Fremantle UK’s entertainment specialist Thames has reportedly been brought in to co-produce alongside Talkback, which created and produced the show thus far.

The two biggest names to come out of the first season were Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey, whose attraction to one another cost the rest of their villa quite the pretty penny throughout the season. The two left Too Hot to Handle behind as a couple but split between June after the difficulties of a long-distance relationship weighed on them.

"I genuinely thought we were going through a rocky period and that we were going to figure it out," Farago said in a YouTube video at the time, detailing her plans to move to California to be with Jowsey permanently. "I thought we were going to end up together. I thought we were going to get married." While Jowsey did propose to Farago at the virtual reunion with a Ring Pop, Farago had told Variety before the split that they were "not engaged" officially and that she was waiting on a real proposal in person.

Tearing up on YouTube, Farago explained that there were several things she could no longer "tolerate for her own mental health," including faking a relationship or pretending things were OK between the two. Farago has since moved on with girlfriend Demi Sims of The Only Way Is Essex, whose name she recently had tattooed on her behind. In October, Jowsey announced he was on a self-imposed "sex ban" in an appearance on the How To...Life? podcast. "I've been avoiding girls. I'm on a sex ban," he explained. "For some reason, I was just like, 'This is boring.' Sex is fun, but it's so stupid."