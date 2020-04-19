'Too Hot to Handle': What Netflix Fans Are Saying About the Steamy New Reality Show

Netflix's Too Hot to Handle is ready to become your new obsession. Too Hot to Handle, which was released on the streaming service on Friday, is a dating series with a major caveat — there is no physical intimacy allowed during the contestants' stay in the retreat. Contestants have the potential to earn $100,000 following their stay, but if they do get hot the heavy, they risk losing a portion of the cash prize. Considering how wild the premise is, viewers, naturally, took to the show as soon as it hit the streaming service. And based on the reactions from fans, the show is already an instant, drama-filled hit.

Too Hot to Handle isn't just a dating show, it's a social experiment. Additionally, one of the focal points of the show was on the contestants' personal growth throughout their stay, whether they formed romantic connections or not. During their time on the retreat, the contestants received advice (and notifications about broken rules) from an Amazon Alexa-esque device called Lana, which is voiced by Desiree Burch. In an interview with OprahMag.com, show developer and creative director Laura Gibson even called Lana the contestants' "love guru," as she can frequently be seen sharing suggestions for how those in the retreat can form deeper, more meaningful connections with those around them.

Like Love is Blind before it, viewers were instantly drawn in to the unique concept behind Too Hot to Handle. And, of course, fans couldn't help but express their opinions over the steamy antics in Netflix's latest wild reality show.