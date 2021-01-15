Julia Rose Snaps Selfie to Assure Fans She's 'Alive and Well' After Instagram Ban

✖

Julia Rose is "alive and well," despite her account being banned from Instagram. The Are You the One? alum shared a steamy mirror selfie Wednesday as she joked about the social media suspension, writing in the caption alongside an angel emoji, "Send this in the boys chat...tell them im still alive and well."

The details surrounding the ShagMag co-founder's Instagram ban are unclear, but Rose frequently posts on social media nude or nearly nude photos, which can violate Instagram's policies, and jokes frequently about Twitter's more lax standards when it comes to her pics.

send this in the boys chat...tell them im still alive and well 👼 pic.twitter.com/Ksrj0uMPgb — Julia Rose (@JuliaRose_33) January 14, 2021

The MTV alum has had plenty of drama off social media recently, having been part of an on-again, off-again relationship throughout much of 2020 with controversial YouTuber Jake Paul. The two got together in January 2020, as reported soon after the two were spotted together in Miami first in January by Page Six. The two were in town for his boxing match against British YouTuber AnEsonGib, and a source told the publication that they had been together in Miami for about a week before the Jan. 30 boxing match. The two were spotted out and about in Miami, even partying with Paul's ex, Tana Mongeau.

While Rose and Mongeau pretended to get into a knock-down drag-out fight to prank Paul, the ended their joke with a kiss. At the time, a source told Page Six that Paul and Mongeau were "in a great place as friends and she is supportive of Jake's new relationship" after they married, albeit not legally, during a July 2019 ceremony.

Just weeks later, Paul shared on a video posted by his brother, Logan Paul, that Rose had broken up with him. "I'm hungover, depressed, and heartbroken because my girlfriend dumped me because I'm a f—king idiot," he said in the video. "Julia if you're watching this, please take me back. ...Guys if you're in a relationship, don't take what you have for granted."

Rose was then linked to Too Hot to Handle's star Harry Jowsey briefly, but their relationship didn't get far, as she got back together at Paul at some point in the latter months of 2020. In December, however, Rose confirmed she had split with Paul once again, saying on Melodical Media, "It was only kind of like our second go at it, but you know, it's tough. Having a very public relationship where a lot of people don't see exactly what happened, it's tough. But you know, I don't think either of us are bad people. We are just trying to live our lives and do the best we can."