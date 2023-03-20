Tyra Banks Leaving 'DWTS': Is Tom Bergeron Returning to Host?

Tyra Banks recently announced she is leaving Dancing With The Stars, and the news has had many fans wondering if Tom Bergeron will return to host Season 31. Unfortunately for those who were hoping the former host might come back, he will not be. It was revealed on Monday that former Dancing With The Stars dance pro — and two-time series champ — Julianne Hough will be the new host. She joins Alfonso Ribeiro, who is returning as co-host of Season 32.

On July 14, 2020, ABC and BBC Studios issued a joint statement, announcing how Bergeron — as well as DWTS co-host Erin Andrews — would no longer be with the show. "Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success," the statement read, as published by Deadline. The news was partnered with the announcement that the show would be moving from ABC to Disney+.

In his first comments after the news was announced, Bergeron offered, "Just informed [Dancing With The Stars] will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

Andrews echoed the sentiment, adding: "Dancing with the Stars family for 6 memorable seasons." She added that the time she spent on the show "wouldn't have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron," as well as "the talented dancers and witty judges." Andrews ended by saying that she will "always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn't the best at walking in heels." It was subsequently announced that Tyra Banks had taken over as host of Dancing With The Stars.

Notably, Bergeron was previously asked about the chances he would return to the show and he gave a fairly indirect response. At the time, he confessed that "the idea of not having to be beholden to a regular show on a weekly basis" was something he much prefers at this point in his life. He then quipped, "I didn't realize how much sloth I was capable of." Dancing With The Stars Season 32 is set to debut on Disney+ sometime later this year.