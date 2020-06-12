Todd Chrisley Responds to Critic Following Discussion About Race with Granddaughter Chloe

Todd Chrisley didn't hesitate to tell off a racist who commented on a photo of him and granddaughter Chloe Chrisley. Sharing a special episode of Chrisley Confessions on Instagram Thursday featuring a discussion about race with a 7-year-old biracial girl, the Chrisley Knows Best star made it clear that he was confronting racism in his own life.

"Silent Racism, I Love How God Made Me, and It's Enough. Today I am joined by surprise guest Chloe for a conversation about race and racism in America," he wrote on Instagram. "Plus your questions about how the show affects regular life." One of Chrisley's followers then chimed in, "I'm sorry, I don't like it. Marry your own color. It really screws up the kids."

Chrisley wasn't having that kind of ignorance on his page and clapped back. "Hello Patti, I hope that the Lord lets you live long enough to see that color doesn't screw kids up, but ignorance and hater most certainly will," he wrote. "I will pray that God tempers your heart and that he grants you clarity."

During the episode of Chrisley Confessions, the daughter of Todd's son Kyle Chrisley, over whom the family's patriarch has full custody, said of her own experiences, "I have a black mom and a white dad and I love how God made me." Todd added, "Chloe is seven so Chloe needs to be involved in these conversations at seven because she needs to know that this country — this world as they see her — they will see you as a black girl." Todd added that since welcoming Chloe into his life, he has had his "eyes opened in a lot of ways to silent racism."

Fans of Chrisley Knows Best have fallen in love with Chloe over the years, welcoming her back to the show in 2017 after a legal battle with Kyle over her appearance on TV. "Chloe is our family, and we are glad that the world gets to see such a beautiful child grow, explore and come into herself so brilliantly through love and respect," Todd told Us Weekly upon the announcement that Chloe would return to the show.

The legal issues stemmed from Kyle's desire for payment, Todd told Radar Online after Season 3. "At the end of the day, we had to do what was best for Chloe. We did not want to drag her through all this and there was no way that we were going to pay Kyle a penny … Listen, we would love to have Chloe back on the show. Chloe absolutely knows that she is no longer a part of the TV show because she asked me, 'Papa, why am I not on the show anymore?'"

Kyle and Todd have since repaired their relationship, with the Chrisley son apologizing to his parents on social media for all he had put them through over the years. "I can't take it back so I’m telling you now, with a clear mind, my mom and dad have done nothing wrong!" he wrote. "Today, I am sober. I am working, and I am at a good place in my life. I just want to fix what I’ve done wrong so that I am able to forgive myself."