Todd Chrisley’s Son Kyle Chrisley Reveals Recent Suicide Attempt Landed Him in Hospital

Kyle Chrisley is opening up about his recent stay in the hospital, revealing that after a “bad side effect” from his medication last week, he attempted suicide. The Chrisley Knows Best son opened up about the state of his mental health after the incident in Thursday’s episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast alongside formerly estranged father Todd Chrisley.

“I take medication and I had a bad side effect to it and I tried to take my own life,” the 27-year-old reality personality revealed. “With the meds, I got all kinds of crazy thinking going on.”

“Well, I think some of the medications they put you on — that you had not been on — one of the side effects is suicidal tendencies and we’re now off of that,” Todd added, at which point Kyle chimed in, “Yes, we’re off of that.”

Kyle didn’t get specific about his medications, but said he’s feeling “a lot better” since the incident last week.

Todd had Chrisley Knows Best fans worried last week when he shared a photo to Instagram of his son in the hospital, surrounded by the whole family, except estranged daughter Lindsie Chrisley.

“NOT TODAY SATAN, NOT TODAY… God shows up and shows out, now won’t he do it? Kyle is great and we are back to the grind,” he captioned the photo, with family spokespeople saying Kyle had suffered an “adverse reaction” to medication.

Todd and wife Julie are facing a different challenge, having been indicted on tax evasion and other financial crime charges last month, to which they have pleaded not guilty.

Kyle, who in 2017 said on Good Morning America his father bragged about not paying taxes, immediately stuck up for his parents, posting a lengthy message on Facebook claiming to have been lying in the past due to a drug addiction.

“I’ve seen all the stories about my dad’s indictment all over the internet,” Kyle wrote at the time. “I know the interview I did bashing my dad OVER A YEAR AGO is being shared on social media. Honestly, I’m tired of it. You guys don’t have the facts and I need to set the record straight once and for all.”

“Everything I said in my interview was a lie,” Kyle claimed. “These allegations against my dad are all LIES!”

Thanking his parents for raising him and his daughter Chloe, Kyle said he was forever “grateful” for his parents accepting them back into his life, calling his guilt for speaking against them “indescribable.”

“I can’t take it back so I’m telling you now, with a clear mind, my mom and dad have done nothing wrong!” he added. “Today, I am sober. I am working, and I am at a good place in my life. I just want to fix what I’ve done wrong so that I am able to forgive myself.”

“I will continue to stand as a united front alongside my mom, my dad, and the rest of my family,” Kyle concluded. “My hope is that my sister Lindsie will seek the same forgiveness from my daddy as I have, that he is able to forgive her, and that my family will one day be whole again.”

Photo credit: Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank